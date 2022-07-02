ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

The Kody Norris Show Entertains Fiddlers Jamboree Crowd (View Video Here)

wjle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kody Norris Show took downtown Smithville by storm Saturday afternoon with a crowd-pleasing mini concert on the stage of the Fiddlers Jamboree just before being presented the festival’s 2022 Blue Blaze Award. The Jamboree’s Blue Blaze Award is designed to honor a group or individual that ‘keeps...

www.wjle.com

wjle.com

Driver Family Pays Tribute to Fiddlers Jamboree Founders (View Video Here)

Founders of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival have been honored with a special tribute commissioned by family of the late James G. “Bobo” Driver. Members of the Driver family gathered on stage of the Fiddlers Jamboree Saturday afternoon for the public unveiling of a bronze casting marker as a lasting memorial to Congressman Joe L. Evins and his friends and colleagues Berry C. Williams and James G. “Bobo” Driver, who established the festival in 1972. The marker will be placed on the grounds of the courthouse.
SMITHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Dustin Lynch Knows There Are a Lot of “Fish In The Sea”

Tullahoma, Tennessee-hailing country singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch is goin’ fishin’. To kick off the height of the summer, Lynch dropped his latest single titled “Fish In The Sea” on July 1. This fresh catch of a tune is delightfully carefree with the sounds of salty air and ocean mingling in the background. And with a toast to his fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, in the chorus, “Fish In The Sea” is this summer’s standout track.
TULLAHOMA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair to be held Aug. 18-27 in Lebanon. Tickets are available at wilsoncountyfair.net. or at the Fair's office. Regular admission during the Fair is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free admission for children 5 and younger.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Monday evening news update from WSMV4

Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. Former Titans great Eddie George talks to WSMV4 about attending tonight's July 4 celebration in downtown Nashville. Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end. Updated: 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
Bill Monroe
Jimmy Martin
wjle.com

Tavous “Boppa” Martin

Tavous “Boppa” Martin age 71 of Smithville, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was born July 23, 1950 to his parents, the late Paul and Lassie Linder Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 children , Tamyra Taylor and Dennis Braun; 1 brother, Jimmy Martin and 2 sisters, Paulette Winchester and Betty Cantrell. Boppa was a member of the Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church and served and worshipped in several other churches through the years. He was a man that loved the Lord and worshipped with everything in him. He retired from Tenneco and had worked at Texas Boot and Genesco earlier. Boppa was a man that loved people. He enjoyed sports and his Kentucky Wildcats. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Martin of Smithville; daughter, Susan (Chuck) Gulick of McMinnville; grandchildren, Shana (Will) Key of Smithville, LaTroya (Phil) Key of Monterey, Sydney (Kevin) Alambatin of McMinnville, Tracy (Stacey) Rollings and Jessica (Travis) Gregg both of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Tavia, Liam, Greyson, Kyleigh, Holden, Leilani, Kainoa, Hailee, Warren, Jaycee, Joslyn, Ryder, Ty, Liza and baby girl Key; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Braun of Indiana; brother, Jerry (Carlene) Martin of Smithville; sister, Dorothy George of Smithville; several nieces, nephews, special loved ones and friends also survive. Funeral Worship Service will be 3:PM Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bros. Andy Patterson and Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:PM until 8:PM and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 3:PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be to the charity or local church of your choice, in memory of Tavous. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Large NEW Outdoor / Indoor Music Venue in Murfreesboro along the Stones River in the Gateway District of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) Local residents and music lovers throughout Tennessee are excited about an announcement made earlier this year regarding a new concert venue that will be built Murfreesboro. Some are saying the venue will fill the long left gap in outdoor entertainment that hasn't been felt (or heard) since the closing of the Starwood Amphitheater.
1029thebuzz.com

There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

7 Hidden Tennessee Waterfalls You Must See

Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Pickleball Fest held in Nashville

Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTGS

Nashville couple celebrates 81st wedding anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After serving in World War II and serving her community as a crossing guard, this Bellevue couple is celebrating eight decades of marriage. On Thursday, Dorothy and James Singleton's 81st wedding anniversary took place. They have lived their entire lives in the Nashville area. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
cumberland.edu

Cumberland University Mourns the Loss of Professor Bobby Nichols

It is with great sadness we share the loss of Cumberland University professor of 12 years Dr. Bobby Nichols. Dr. Nichols, 57, was with his parents in Georgia when he passed away from heart failure on Monday, June 13. Dean of the Labry School Dr. Chris Fuller said, “He contributed...
LEBANON, TN

