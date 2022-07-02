ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GUV0_0gTNOzkW00

( The Hill ) – Google announced on Friday that it would soon get rid of location history entries if the search engine identified that an individual had visited an abortion center or other medical facility, an action coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post that the location history update would be effective “in the coming weeks.”

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

“Location History is a Google account setting that is off by default, and for those that turn it on, we provide simple controls like auto-delete so users can easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time,” she said.

“Some of the places people visit — including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal,” she added.

The search engine’s announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overturning a 50-year precedent. The decision has led to a patchwork of states rolling back access to the medical procedure, though some state laws have been paused due to pending legal battles.

Roe v. Wade ruling injects new urgency into midterms for Democrats

Following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the high court would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of Democrats wrote a letter to the search engine’s chief executive in May pushing Google to stop collecting and keeping data on users’ locations amid fears that that data could be sought after by those prosecuting abortion bans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Medical Facility#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Mississippi House Speaker#Democrats
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
Fast Company

The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Engadget

FDA says updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters won’t require new clinical trials

A official said vaccine makers won't need to carry out fresh clinical trials to receive approval for booster shots they're updating for newer Omicron variants. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the agency will use data from trials for vaccines that target BA.1 — the Omicron variant that caused a huge surge in infections last winter — as well as manufacturing data to assess the vaccines. Safety data and preclinical data from animal studies may also be used.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

Man allegedly stabbed by son died of leg wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office. Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 2, who died in apparent drowning identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released. Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. This incident is a reminder for parents […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot and killed during attempted robbery at Oildale shop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Sunday at an Oildale tobacco shop, the sheriff’s office said. Emergency crews were called to Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street at around 4:50 p.m. KCSO says a suspect entered the store and tried to rob it and opened […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner: Man died from shotgun wound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in North Edwards last month died from a shotgun wound, according to the coroner’s office. Christopher Randall Bolin, 36, of Sun Valley, Nev. was pronounced dead at the scene of the June 10 shooting, a coroner’s release said. He was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in the 18100 block of Avenue B.
NORTH EDWARDS, CA
KGET

Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 119 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 119 has been identified, according to a coroner’s release. Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene when found in the roadway 3:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the release. He died from blunt injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire causes major damage to SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire caused major damage to a portion of a southwest Bakersfield home Friday night, officials said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Duram Wheat Drive near McKee Road and Mountain Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy fire burning through the home’s roof. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multi-structure fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials. There is no word yet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy