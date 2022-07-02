ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

West Yarmouth, MA USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, I went to take my new puppy for a walk at my favorite cranberry bog before work. It was her first time there, and my first time there since the day after I lost my first (fur)baby – my girl, Raina. This bog was one of Raina’s favorite places....

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged

A Virginia Beach couple who set sail for Portugal earlier this month is now missing after not returning home on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, left Hampton, Virginia on June 8, heading for Azores, Portugal. They were supposed to return on Monday, but did not, sparking the Coast Guard's search for them.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Dog#Ma Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Dog-friendly Beaches in the U.S.

There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
PETS
Boston

AI-powered Mayflower docks in Plymouth

The robotic ship experienced multiple setbacks on its way across the Atlantic. On Thursday, history repeated itself on the shores of Plymouth. In 1620, English pilgrims arrived in North America on the Mayflower. Now, 402 years later, another ship with that name found its way to the Massachusetts coastline. The first Mayflower had more than 100 people on board, the modern version had zero.
PLYMOUTH, MA
BBC

New Quay: Fish has its chips and becomes dolphin's dinner

This was moment a salmon reached the end of the line to become a dolphin's dinner. The image was captured by wildlife guide Joshua Pedley while he was out near Llanina Point, on the far side of Cardigan Bay. When the 27-year-old saw some movement in the water he immediately...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Man's Attempt to Save Huge Stranded Sea Turtle Is Touching People's Hearts

Though wildlife encounters aren't a typical part of beach days, they certainly do happen! In warmer climates, beachgoers often run into sea turtles who are sharing the shore, but most of the time they're advised to give the animals space. In this video posted by @savetheseaturtlesint, though, a young man...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy