Milford, PA

Milford, PA USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt touched MY heart. I am Guest Services Supervisor at the beautiful Hotel Fauchere. It was a beautiful evening and I stepped outside...

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

advertisernewssouth.com

Amazing cheese made from scratch right in Sussex County

Plains Road is a very popular spot each August when the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show comes to the fairgrounds. Few may know that if you keep heading north on this unassuming byway, just after it bends to the east, you’ll reach Davis Road: the home of Hillcrest Orchard & Dairy and that of a true goldmine for cheese lovers. Toward the back of the property, behind the silos, sits Jersey Girl Cheese. There’s a storefront there where cheese can be purchased, the cheese room, where these delectable dairy delights are created and a cheese cave where certain types of cheese are appropriately aged.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Milford, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ
WNEP-TV 16

Keeping Your Hosta Plants Happy

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hosta plants are a lush beautiful addition to your landscape. You can divide them and fill in other areas of your garden or you can share what you divide. Paul Epsom shows the proper way to divide your Hosta plants.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Hudson Valley Post

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Advertising#Hotel Fauchere
PennLive.com

Want to see a 100-year-old funhouse? It’s opening in Pa. for the first time in years

In the age of SnapChat and Netflix, it’s not often you get to walk into a place like Hilarity Hall. Volunteers at Bushkill Park in Forks Township, near Easton, claim it’s the oldest funhouse in America. Nobody knows for sure how old it is. Volunteers found insurance records for the funhouse dating back to 1927. One volunteer believes he could date the facade paint back to 1918. If it’s not the oldest funhouse in America, it’s certainly up there.
EASTON, PA
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Residents ‘Livid’ Over 4th of July Fireworks Show, Why?

It wasn't all "oohs and ahhs" at one firework show over Independence Day weekend. The 4th of July weekend is by far the biggest weekend all year for firework displays and celebrations. Most Hudson Valley towns had something planned over the weekend to celebrate America's birthday. There were big celebrations in Kingston and Poughkeepsie, both went off without any major issues, but folks that attended the fireworks show in Saugerties are sharing a different story.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

‘NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic’ being built in northeast PA

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal sanctuary is building the first animal care facility of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is spearheading on-site construction of the “NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic”. The goal is to increase access to quality veterinary care for animals at Indraloka and those at 35 […]
DALTON, PA

