New Baden, IL USA

ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
Edwardsville's American Legion Post #199 held its annual fireworks show.
ST. LOUIS – Many spend the Fourth of July weekend celebrating America’s independence with family and food. Some people take eating very seriously. One of the most well-known eating challenges takes place on the holiday weekend, Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The contest starts at about 10 a.m.
A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
Alton Main Street has a new promotion called “Eat Shop Play Alton.” It’s designed to support the city’s locally-owned businesses and help people find new places to shop “small.”. Visit the Farmers and Artisans Market any Saturday from eight until noon to pick up a...
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Fourth of July holiday festivals are continuing Sunday around the St. Louis area. One of those festivals is Riverfest happening in St. Charles at Frontier Park along the riverfront. There are 90 vendors for this year’s Riverfest along with plenty of live music and children’s activities. Sunday is day two of […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The restaurateurs behind 58hundred in the city of St. Louis and The Block in Webster Groves have unveiled a new establishment featuring dry-aged steaks and classic cocktails. Marc and Amy Del Pietro and Brian and Lea Doherty opened Cleaver & Cocktail at 13360 Clayton...
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment. One...
BLOOMSDALE, Missouri — Getaway, a fast-growing New York-based startup that is building campgrounds within driving proximity of major cities, is expanding to the St. Louis region, with plans to open a location that will feature dozens of “tiny cabins.”. Venture-backed Getaway said later this year it will launch...
I don't know about you, but when I think of I-70, I don't think of relaxing. However, there is one tiny house cabin that's hidden in a cove just off the interstate that does appear to offer a lot of relaxation options. This is known as the Tiny Home Cabin...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ballwin man admitted to hitting his sister Saturday before she became unresponsive and died. Anthony Sokolich, 70, of the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Drive in Ballwin is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. A court document said Anthony called 911 to...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2. The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.
Listen closely at dusk and you just might hear the charismatic call of a barred owl: “Who cooks for you?”. These large birds of prey, informally called “hoot owls,” are the most prominent owl species in the Webster-Kirkwood area — and thanks to a local woman and the World Bird Sanctuary, one more now flies among them.
