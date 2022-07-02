ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baden, IL

New Baden, IL USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe work at Clinton Manor living center in New Baden and we...

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX2Now

Drowning at Meramec State Park

ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River

A Collinsville man drowned in the Meramec River over the holiday weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped from a bluff near Sullivan on Monday afternoon and did not resurface. His body was later found downstream near the boat ramp at Meramec State Park. Authorities say he...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
kjluradio.com

Illinois man drowns in Franklin County's Meramec River

An Illinois man drowns on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Uriel Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped from a bluff into the river on Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. Rescue crews later found his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Fourth of July Fireworks 2022

Edwardsville's American Legion Post #199 held its annual fireworks show. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Could you pass these 6 St. Louis eating challenges?

ST. LOUIS – Many spend the Fourth of July weekend celebrating America’s independence with family and food. Some people take eating very seriously. One of the most well-known eating challenges takes place on the holiday weekend, Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The contest starts at about 10 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

You can now Eat Shop Play in Alton

Alton Main Street has a new promotion called “Eat Shop Play Alton.” It’s designed to support the city’s locally-owned businesses and help people find new places to shop “small.”. Visit the Farmers and Artisans Market any Saturday from eight until noon to pick up a...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Girlfriend robbed by boyfriend at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

One in custody following double shooting in Alton

Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment. One...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Ballwin man hits and kills his sister

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ballwin man admitted to hitting his sister Saturday before she became unresponsive and died. Anthony Sokolich, 70, of the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Drive in Ballwin is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. A court document said Anthony called 911 to...
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis police chief gets car stolen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2. The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ain’t It A Hoot ...

Listen closely at dusk and you just might hear the charismatic call of a barred owl: “Who cooks for you?”. These large birds of prey, informally called “hoot owls,” are the most prominent owl species in the Webster-Kirkwood area — and thanks to a local woman and the World Bird Sanctuary, one more now flies among them.
KIRKWOOD, MO

