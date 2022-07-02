ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 Of the Best Luxury Hotels in Orlando for Families

Tens of millions of people visit Orlando, Florida, every year. Your first impression of Florida gives you a laid-back yet celebratory vibe. The weather is perfect, the people are fun and welcoming, and their food is mouthwatering!. You've never truly been to Orlando if you haven't experienced their hospitality. And...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody's in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody's Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody's locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody's near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Florida Entertainment
click orlando

Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
ORLANDO, FL
#Fl Usa
westorlandonews.com

Seminole County Celebrates Park and Recreation Month with Photo Challenge

To celebrate Park and Recreation Month throughout July, the Seminole County Leisure Services Department invites residents and visitors to visit three Seminole County parks and earn limited edition, vintage-inspired park posters. Upon taking photos at three different County parks, participants can earn a free poster featuring a signature Seminole County...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Downtown Ocala features $5 candy buffet

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop offers a wide variety of sugary treats, games, and more at its newest location in Downtown Ocala. The store, which is located at 20 SE Broadway Street, celebrated its grand opening earlier this year. Throughout the store, customers will find an assortment of sweets, with...
OCALA, FL
Entertainment
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona's 11,000 acres is green space. It's also home to the U.S. Tennis Association's National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. "If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings," he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago's striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona's art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. "Lake Nona's best friend" was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona's winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Keep Your Pets Calms During Fireworks

ORLANDO — July 4 means fantastic celebrations, and in Orlando, there's the major holiday bash known as Festival On The Fountain, which ends with a fireworks spectacular. While the fireworks can be exciting to watch, the explosions in the sky can be scary for your pets. Unexpected loud noises can cause fear and anxiety in your pets, especially cats. So, how can you keep your pets feeling safe, and create an enjoyable Independence Day for them?
ORLANDO, FL

