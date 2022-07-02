ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina, KS USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFound the heart on the evening of June 29th. My husband spotted...

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Salina Post

'VOTE YES!' signs damaged; Salina woman cited

A Salina woman was cited after multiple "VOTE YES!" signs were damaged on Sunday. The signs encourage people to vote in favor of the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment concerning abortion. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that between 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, either the signs or sign stands at...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Storage unit theft costs Manhattan resident nearly $3K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A storage unit theft involving two 60-inch televisions, motorcycle helmets and other expensive tools have cost a Manhattan resident nearly $3,000. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 1 p.m. on July 1, officers filed a burglary report in the 2700 block of Eureka Ter. Officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Firework cause of Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A firework is the apparent cause of a house fire Monday in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St. The department said the cause was due to a firework. Here is a list of safety...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Baron Danell; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
WIBW

Geary Co. rescuers handle 3 close calls on Milford Lake

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. authorities say injuries were avoided in three close calls on Milford Lake over the past two days. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says all three incidents involved disabled boats taking on water. They happened Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, July 3 and 4.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina police arrest teen in connection to alleged stabbings

A teen wanted in connection to the stabbing of three people in central Salina has been arrested. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection to the incident early Thursday morning. During the incident, the boy was allegedly fighting with two brothers, ages 13 and 14, in the 600 block of Montrose Street when he allegedly pulled a knife, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday morning.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Mom of child at center of McPherson day care incident speaks out

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — For one McPherson mother who wishes to remain anonymous, a seemingly random phone call from her day care provider quickly turned into a nightmare on Wednesday. “I had a panic attack and an anxiety attack because my child is in police custody … it makes me mad, it makes me irritated, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Salina woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday night on K140 in Saline County. At around 5:20 p.m., a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn Schremmer was moving westbound on K140 when it left the roadway and went into the north ditch. The vehicle overturned, and Schremmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

One taken to hospital after vehicle/ motorcycle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Monday evening. Hutchinson Police say 33-year-old Cody Hurd was riding his motorcycle through the roundabout at 23rd and Severance around 6:20 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Franklin Whitfield. Hurd was taken...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Flooding, sinkhole leave Morris Co. roads impassable

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 2, residents should drive with caution as several roads have become impassable due to flooding and a sinkhole. Deputies said heavy rains have led to flooding in the area, leaving several roads impassable as water...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 25-July 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DITTO, DARREN MICHAEL; 46; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: MIDDLETON, CRISETTA...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

