Salina, KS USA

A teen wanted in connection to the stabbing of three people in central Salina has been arrested. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection to the incident early Thursday morning. During the incident, the boy was allegedly fighting with two brothers, ages 13 and 14, in the 600 block of Montrose Street when he allegedly pulled a knife, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO