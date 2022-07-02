ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

I saw this in a small tree in front of the Walmart. It really made my day. Also it is the second one I have found.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Homicide investigation underway in Iowa community

LOVILIA, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway in Lovilia. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information on Sunday about a potential homicide. Authorities found a woman’s body in a rural part of the county. Deputies were not able to make contact with the victim’s husband.
LOVILIA, IA
WHO 13

Goodguys car show rode into the metro this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
KCRG.com

Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street. Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Crews search for man who went missing on Raccoon River

VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
VAN METER, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale man dies in northern Iowa motorcycle crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Keep sleeping babies cool during heat waves

During a heat wave, it can be difficult to provide a constant appropriate temperature for infants. Babies are at higher risk for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) if they get too hot during sleep. Over-bundling, or using multiple layers of clothing, can cause your baby to overheat, especially when the...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Four empowering Fourth of July events in Des Moines

The United States traditionally celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades and outdoor cooking — but this year, millions of Americans fearing for the preservation of democracy may find it hard to celebrate. Here are four things you can do this Fourth weekend while nurturing yourself and your community. Stars,...
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
WHO 13

UPDATE: Des Moines man located safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: Police say Maples is now safe at home. The Des Moines Police Department thanked everyone who stayed alert this weekend but did not offer any other details on the case. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire officials: Lightning strike caused house fire in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a lightning strike caused the attic of a home to catch fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at about 9:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Church Street on a reported house fire. No one was inside...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

