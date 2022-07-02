ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

Delaware dining establishments earn Wine Spectator honors

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally....

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

SoDel Concepts team celebrates start of summer season

The 2022 summer season is underway at the Delaware beaches, and to celebrate its start, SoDel Concepts employees recently gathered at Lefty’s Alley & Eats near Lewes. Over two mornings, almost 600 team members and their families dined, bowled, played arcade games and threw axes at targets. “We know...
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
moderncampground.com

Delaware State Parks to Undergo Campground Upgrades

Several Delaware State Parks will see campground improvements thanks to funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Program. According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) website, the Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program, is focused on accelerating the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors, and $750 million of EDA’s American Rescue Plan funds are allocated to support State Tourism and Competitive Grants.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local musicians Shockley & Mack team up for new album

Renowned musical artists and Delaware natives Ed Shockley and Keith Mack are releasing their first single, “I Wanna Feel Alright,” Friday, July 8, ahead of their impending new album, “What Happened,” due out Friday, July 29, via Shedworks Records. Shockley and Mack began writing songs when...
DELAWARE STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

New guide shares Delaware government career advice

A new, free online guide can help applicants for Delaware state jobs navigate the complicated government employment system and maximize their chances of landing an interview. The insights come from résumé coach Dan Shortridge, who drew on six years as a state government hiring manager to write the step-by-step handbook.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Improvements planned at state park campgrounds

The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks. The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks. The improvements include:. Cape Henlopen:...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
MARYLAND STATE

