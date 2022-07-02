ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pembroke juvenile's death under investigation

By Sarah_Dedmon
On Tuesday, June 28, local law enforcement responded to a home in Pembroke where a...

wabi.tv

Improper fireworks disposal caused Dedham garage fire

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A fire that destroyed a garage in Dedham last night is blamed on fireworks - not their use, but improper disposal, according to the fire marshal’s office. Crews were called to Hurd Point Road just before 11 p.m. They arrived to find a two-and-a-half-story garage...
DEDHAM, ME
Q106.5

2 1/2 Story Garage in Dedham Destroyed by 4th of July Fire

A large garage on the Hurd Point Road in Dedham is a total loss after a fire on the 4th of July. Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane told us it took about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze that could be seen for miles, but about 4 1/2 hours before they cleared the scene. The 2 1/2 story garage was completely destroyed by the fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, the house sustained minimal damage to a couple of windows.
DEDHAM, ME
Q 96.1

Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision in Corinna, Maine

Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.
CORINNA, ME
WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine woman was stabbed nearly 500 times during alleged drug robbery and wrapped in blanket

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (TCD) -- A newly released affidavit is shedding light on the death of a woman who was allegedly killed during a drug robbery by someone she knew. According to Maine State Police, on April 21 at 8:11 p.m., one of Kimberly Neptune’s relatives called Pleasant Point Police to check on her because they had not heard from her. When officers arrived at her apartment on Thunder Road, they found Neptune deceased and called the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

4 arrested on drug charges in Orrington traffic stop

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Orrington Monday morning. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brewer Lake Road just before 11 a.m. The caller said the occupants appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officials...
ORRINGTON, ME
BET

Maine Man Charged With Murder For Hit-And-Run Killing Of Longtime Activist Girlfriend

Maine State Police have charged a Portland man with murder after the alleged hit-and-run killing of his girlfiend at Acadia National Park more than a week ago. According to the Press Herald, investigators are attempting to locate 35-year-old Raymond Lester, who they say was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW X3 when it struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log week of June 30

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between June 7 and 21:. David I. Caparaz, 37, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief. Glen M. Gray, 31, Trenton, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Vicki L. Ayotte, 48, Ellsworth, warrant...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Had A Totally Over The Top Fireworks Show This Year

This year felt like any other pre-pandemic year. For real. There were so many things about this past weekend that made you feel like you could just close your eyes and pretend it was 2019 all over again. For instance, I was travelling inbound from Holden on Saturday, and got to see the intense traffic from folks trying to make it down to Bar Harbor. Traffic was literally backed up for miles.
BANGOR, ME
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Pam Wells

NRCM member Pam Wells of Old Town, Maine, has been sharing her beautiful Maine wildlife photos with us for many years. This week we share Pam’s photos from a couple of summers ago during her visit to Essex Marsh in Bangor. She saw this viceroy butterfly and egret and writes, “I saw an egret and a viceroy butterfly…I do love being outside – a lot!” We love that you love being outside, Pam, as you always share such beautiful sightings with us!
OLD TOWN, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds gather to watch Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade

BREWER, Maine — To kick off the holiday, hundreds gathered on both sides of the Penobscot River to watch the Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade on Monday morning. Leading the annual event were local veterans and volunteers from the Maine Troop Greeters Museum of Bangor, followed by a bell ringing in memory of those who fought in World War II.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME

