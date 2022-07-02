ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

1712 W Estes Avenue #304

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio with Maple kitchen cabinets and updated bathroom. Tenant only pays electric. Landlord pays for heat, cooking gas and hot water. East Rogers Park...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

3014 W Newport Avenue

Beautiful, rehabbed 4 bed/3.5 bath corner unit townhome in one of Avondale's only gated communities. Set on a quiet, tree-lined, interior row so minimal street noise. Updated gourmet kitchen that has an oversized island w/ built-in wine refrigerator. Beautiful white cabinetry with tons of storage, subway tile backsplash and quartz countertops giving it a modern yet timeless look. It's a fantastic unit for entertaining with space for a large dining table. A sizebale terrace off the kitchen/dining, perfect for grilling/hanging out. Living room features a modern fireplace with an electric fireplace and backlighting to set the mood. Some smart home features are the Nest thermostat, electronic blinds and smart lighting. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry. The luxurious master suite with 23 ft. turret ceiling, upgraded with all marble master bath w/ separate shower, soaker tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The 4th ensuite bedroom is on the first level and can be used as guest bedroom or even as an additional living space. Attached 2.5 car garage. A true sense of community with this complex. Let the kids play in the beautifully landscaped courtyard, while you catch up with the neighbors. Close to all of the conveniences like Target, the expressway, shopping, and restaurants. Set up your tour today!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1170 Valley Lane #4-102

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in ideal location. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Cool off during the hot summer months in the community pool! Access to playground and clubhouse. Heat included. Additional storage provided along with onsite laundry and your own parking space. Ample visitor parking available. Close to highway, shopping, and great restaurants. Excellent school district. Must have GOOD credit! Deposit equal to one months rent along with a non refundable move-in fee of $250 required at lease signing. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 yrs plus. No previous evictions allowed. Check out this great property!
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
bhhschicago.com

815 W BUENA Avenue #G

CHICAGO LANDMARK BUILDING ACROSS FROM MARSHAL FIELD MANSION IN HISTORIC BUENA PARK. 5 ROOM HUGE (NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN 2021) GARDEN UNIT 1 BED+ Den+ Living area+++ this place is very large! 2 LIVING ROOMS, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, PANTRY, 3 LRG CLOSETS, HEAT INCLUDED. GREAT CONDITION. 1 BLOCK TO LAKE, BIKE PATHS, BEACH. EXPRESS BUS AT DOOR, EL 4 BLKS. GET ON LAKE SHORE DR & BE ON MICHIGAN AVE IN 10 MIN. COIN LAUNDRY.GARAGE PARKING is G1 for only $200...YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS. AWESOME BUILDING. IMPORTANT: We continue showing unit until we have the first months rent and the lease signed.Copy of lease draft under additional information. Please have your Realtor read Broker Private Remarks for application process, thank you.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

833 Hamlin Street #1A

Available in August. Spacious one bedroom and one bathroom with separate living and dining room a few blocks from Northwestern. Heat and water are included. There is laundry in the basement.
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

10425 S Prairie Avenue

Welcome to Rosemoor! This Cozy, move-in ready, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths, single family home for rent is very roomy and boasts 1800+ square feet of living space! Notable features include: A spacious and separated living/dining room area drenched with natural sunlight, central air throughout, fresh paint job and beautifully buffed hardwood flooring throughout the main level. An open and spacious basement with a dry bar and tons of storage plus washer and dryer included! Newer water heater and furnace, heated enclosed porch and an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. Nice backyard space with a 2 car garage! This home is on a very quiet block, close to public transportation, expressway, schools and parks. Income verification, credit and background check will be performed. No security deposit required! Prorated 1st months rent and $500 non-refundable move in fee required on date of move in. Property is easy to show, agents, request a showing for your clients today! Please act swiftly as this opportunity will not last long!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

340 E RANDOLPH Street #4204

340 on the Park, Chicago's first GREEN residential tower, continues to make a robust contribution to the skyline! Soaring 62 stories above Millennium Park, 340 stands out as a sleek modernist tower reflecting the blue-green of the lake and the park below. The unit has been freshly painted/cleaned and turn key ready! The preferred 2BD/DEN floor plan is 1902 sf with a separate primary bedroom/bath & BR 2 and interior den on other side of unit for privacy. Full-size stackable W/D in LDY closet. A sleek open kitchen with Snaidero integrated cabinetry, full height glass backsplash, quartz countertops & SS appliances offers seamless contrast for design options. A gallery hallway entry leads to the open kitchen, LR and DR & the views! Sparkling dynamic views to the north from every room. Enjoy the peaceful & protected views overlooking the 6 acre Lake Shore Park w/ lake views to the northeast. Step out on the covered terrace to enjoy these views.........rain or shine! The 25th floor Winter Garden has been transformed into a delightful urban oasis for the residents of 340. Enjoy unsurpassed views of Millennium Park, The Bean, Buckingham Fountain, Monroe Harbor and LAKE MICHIGAN! There are outdoor grills on terrace, Club Room with catering kitchen for private parties/meetings, 75' lap pool set @ the perfect temperature, Fitness Center, steam, sauna. Mariano's is directly north of the building and attached offering quick and easy access for groceries and fresh food. Parking is an additional $250/month. Move-in fees; Admin fee - $500 and Move-in fee - $500. Water, sewer, trash, internet and cable are included in rent, tenant only pays for electric. Storage locker also included.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3213 Cuyler Avenue #3213

Outstanding 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment on the 1st Floor Rental with a 2 Car Garage! This Apartment has been updated and offers incredible amount of Natural Light! New Windows, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Countertop, New sink and Faucet, Repainted the Kitchen Cabinetry, Added in the Living Room Can Lights, Re-glazed the Tub, New Vanity and Faucet. New Electric throughout the Home. Beautiful Fenced Yard. There is a shared Washer and Dryer in the Basement. Long term tenant in the lower level. Building has 3 Brand New Awnings, New Exterior Door, New Roof, Newer Furnace! The Chimney was Tuckpointed 2022! This is a Quiet Neighborhood with Minimum thru Traffic! Location is Excellent near Amtrak and the Berwyn Mac Neal Hospital! A great find!
BERWYN, IL
bhhschicago.com

2109 Colfax Street #REAR

Picturesque Coach House nestled in a private setting at the back of lot. This charming hideaway is flooded with sunlight and offers a flexible floor plan with first floor bedroom, bath and living room. Second floor bedroom with skylight creates ideal studio, home office or family room. The spacious updated kitchen features new flooring, stainless steel appliances and dining area overlooking landscaped yard. Beautiful setting in terrific Evanston location close to Central St. shops, parks, Metra and schools. In-unit laundry, patio and private yard. Excellent credit required. Pets at owners' discretion.
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

1624 W Beach Avenue #2F

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in Wicker Park features rehabbed kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, rehabbed modern bathroom, central heat and air, in unit laundry, and pets are welcome. Short walk to Division Blue Line stop!
COOK COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Center Square

Foreclosures could ramp up as Illinois leads national rate

(The Center Square) – Foreclosure rates are up 185% nationally from a year ago, and Illinois is leading the pack. In May, one in every 2,000 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Illinois, and Chicago had the third-worst rate among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 200,000, according to a report by real estate data provider ATTOM.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsideHook

Cook County’s Got a Brand New Flag, Designed by a High School Student

You might not have even realized Cook County has a flag, but you’ll certainly notice the new one when it hits the flagpole at the end of August. Created by Glenbrook South High School student Drew Duffy, the new Y-shaped standard is chock-full of symbolism, which makes sense considering Chicago’s history with flags. “Look no further than Chicago to see how a well-designed flag can become intertwined with a place’s culture and civic pride,” Duffy wrote in an online statement — he clearly gets the vibe.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday. Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action. To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and...
AURORA, IL

