Aurora, IL

2239 Reflections Drive #2239

 3 days ago

Very popular Northstar Model Townhome in desirable Reflections Sub division. Located next to open space. Very quiet location.

3014 W Newport Avenue

Beautiful, rehabbed 4 bed/3.5 bath corner unit townhome in one of Avondale's only gated communities. Set on a quiet, tree-lined, interior row so minimal street noise. Updated gourmet kitchen that has an oversized island w/ built-in wine refrigerator. Beautiful white cabinetry with tons of storage, subway tile backsplash and quartz countertops giving it a modern yet timeless look. It's a fantastic unit for entertaining with space for a large dining table. A sizebale terrace off the kitchen/dining, perfect for grilling/hanging out. Living room features a modern fireplace with an electric fireplace and backlighting to set the mood. Some smart home features are the Nest thermostat, electronic blinds and smart lighting. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry. The luxurious master suite with 23 ft. turret ceiling, upgraded with all marble master bath w/ separate shower, soaker tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The 4th ensuite bedroom is on the first level and can be used as guest bedroom or even as an additional living space. Attached 2.5 car garage. A true sense of community with this complex. Let the kids play in the beautifully landscaped courtyard, while you catch up with the neighbors. Close to all of the conveniences like Target, the expressway, shopping, and restaurants. Set up your tour today!
CHICAGO, IL
1170 Valley Lane #4-102

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in ideal location. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Cool off during the hot summer months in the community pool! Access to playground and clubhouse. Heat included. Additional storage provided along with onsite laundry and your own parking space. Ample visitor parking available. Close to highway, shopping, and great restaurants. Excellent school district. Must have GOOD credit! Deposit equal to one months rent along with a non refundable move-in fee of $250 required at lease signing. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 yrs plus. No previous evictions allowed. Check out this great property!
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
833 Hamlin Street #1A

Available in August. Spacious one bedroom and one bathroom with separate living and dining room a few blocks from Northwestern. Heat and water are included. There is laundry in the basement.
EVANSTON, IL
10425 S Prairie Avenue

Welcome to Rosemoor! This Cozy, move-in ready, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths, single family home for rent is very roomy and boasts 1800+ square feet of living space! Notable features include: A spacious and separated living/dining room area drenched with natural sunlight, central air throughout, fresh paint job and beautifully buffed hardwood flooring throughout the main level. An open and spacious basement with a dry bar and tons of storage plus washer and dryer included! Newer water heater and furnace, heated enclosed porch and an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. Nice backyard space with a 2 car garage! This home is on a very quiet block, close to public transportation, expressway, schools and parks. Income verification, credit and background check will be performed. No security deposit required! Prorated 1st months rent and $500 non-refundable move in fee required on date of move in. Property is easy to show, agents, request a showing for your clients today! Please act swiftly as this opportunity will not last long!
COOK COUNTY, IL
3213 Cuyler Avenue #3213

Outstanding 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment on the 1st Floor Rental with a 2 Car Garage! This Apartment has been updated and offers incredible amount of Natural Light! New Windows, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Countertop, New sink and Faucet, Repainted the Kitchen Cabinetry, Added in the Living Room Can Lights, Re-glazed the Tub, New Vanity and Faucet. New Electric throughout the Home. Beautiful Fenced Yard. There is a shared Washer and Dryer in the Basement. Long term tenant in the lower level. Building has 3 Brand New Awnings, New Exterior Door, New Roof, Newer Furnace! The Chimney was Tuckpointed 2022! This is a Quiet Neighborhood with Minimum thru Traffic! Location is Excellent near Amtrak and the Berwyn Mac Neal Hospital! A great find!
BERWYN, IL
615 Green Street #UPPER

Great value! HEAT, WATER, SEWER, SCAVENGER/TRASH, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Tenant only pays for electric. 2 bedroom, 1 UPDATED BATHROOM, second floor flat with IN-UNIT STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER and large living room. NEW STYLISH WOOD LOOK PLANK FLOORING (no old carpeting here). Fenced backyard and on property parking. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. Located in East Side Historic District, 1/2 mile to Ottawa Township High School, and less than 1 mile east of Downtown Ottawa. No dogs. Cats considered by owner.
OTTAWA, IL
1624 W Beach Avenue #2F

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in Wicker Park features rehabbed kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, rehabbed modern bathroom, central heat and air, in unit laundry, and pets are welcome. Short walk to Division Blue Line stop!
COOK COUNTY, IL
Another concept plan for housing presented in Oswego

Located off Route 34, a new housing plan has been presented to the village of Oswego, this time for a 306 unit, seven building three-story apartment complex. At Thursday’s Oswego Plan Commission meeting, the commissioners will hear about the development on 20 acres, called Birchway by Greystar Development Central, LLC. The property has had three undeveloped plans in the last 16 years.
OSWEGO, IL
#Housing List#Northstar Model Townhome#Reflections Sub#Soaker Tub#Closets#Metea Valley High School
2109 Colfax Street #REAR

Picturesque Coach House nestled in a private setting at the back of lot. This charming hideaway is flooded with sunlight and offers a flexible floor plan with first floor bedroom, bath and living room. Second floor bedroom with skylight creates ideal studio, home office or family room. The spacious updated kitchen features new flooring, stainless steel appliances and dining area overlooking landscaped yard. Beautiful setting in terrific Evanston location close to Central St. shops, parks, Metra and schools. In-unit laundry, patio and private yard. Excellent credit required. Pets at owners' discretion.
EVANSTON, IL
340 E RANDOLPH Street #4204

340 on the Park, Chicago's first GREEN residential tower, continues to make a robust contribution to the skyline! Soaring 62 stories above Millennium Park, 340 stands out as a sleek modernist tower reflecting the blue-green of the lake and the park below. The unit has been freshly painted/cleaned and turn key ready! The preferred 2BD/DEN floor plan is 1902 sf with a separate primary bedroom/bath & BR 2 and interior den on other side of unit for privacy. Full-size stackable W/D in LDY closet. A sleek open kitchen with Snaidero integrated cabinetry, full height glass backsplash, quartz countertops & SS appliances offers seamless contrast for design options. A gallery hallway entry leads to the open kitchen, LR and DR & the views! Sparkling dynamic views to the north from every room. Enjoy the peaceful & protected views overlooking the 6 acre Lake Shore Park w/ lake views to the northeast. Step out on the covered terrace to enjoy these views.........rain or shine! The 25th floor Winter Garden has been transformed into a delightful urban oasis for the residents of 340. Enjoy unsurpassed views of Millennium Park, The Bean, Buckingham Fountain, Monroe Harbor and LAKE MICHIGAN! There are outdoor grills on terrace, Club Room with catering kitchen for private parties/meetings, 75' lap pool set @ the perfect temperature, Fitness Center, steam, sauna. Mariano's is directly north of the building and attached offering quick and easy access for groceries and fresh food. Parking is an additional $250/month. Move-in fees; Admin fee - $500 and Move-in fee - $500. Water, sewer, trash, internet and cable are included in rent, tenant only pays for electric. Storage locker also included.
CHICAGO, IL
670 E Algonquin Road #4101

Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This 2 bed/2 bath first floor unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or play a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness center with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 & 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Short term leases avail. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Prices can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
1712 W Estes Avenue #304

Studio with Maple kitchen cabinets and updated bathroom. Tenant only pays electric. Landlord pays for heat, cooking gas and hot water. East Rogers Park location near Clark Street, Sheridan Road, Red line and Metra. Many restaurants and grocery stores along Clark Street. Building has large coin-operated laundry room with 4 washers and 4 dryers. Great management and an even better building janitor to help you. Application fee is $40 per adult and move in fee is $300 per adult. No security deposit. Pet restrictions- Cats and dogs okay. Max 2. 30-pound limit. Pet approval subject to manager approval. $35 per pet per month. Service animal welcome with documentation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
AURORA, IL

