2239 Reflections Drive #2239

340 on the Park, Chicago's first GREEN residential tower, continues to make a robust contribution to the skyline! Soaring 62 stories above Millennium Park, 340 stands out as a sleek modernist tower reflecting the blue-green of the lake and the park below. The unit has been freshly painted/cleaned and turn key ready! The preferred 2BD/DEN floor plan is 1902 sf with a separate primary bedroom/bath & BR 2 and interior den on other side of unit for privacy. Full-size stackable W/D in LDY closet. A sleek open kitchen with Snaidero integrated cabinetry, full height glass backsplash, quartz countertops & SS appliances offers seamless contrast for design options. A gallery hallway entry leads to the open kitchen, LR and DR & the views! Sparkling dynamic views to the north from every room. Enjoy the peaceful & protected views overlooking the 6 acre Lake Shore Park w/ lake views to the northeast. Step out on the covered terrace to enjoy these views.........rain or shine! The 25th floor Winter Garden has been transformed into a delightful urban oasis for the residents of 340. Enjoy unsurpassed views of Millennium Park, The Bean, Buckingham Fountain, Monroe Harbor and LAKE MICHIGAN! There are outdoor grills on terrace, Club Room with catering kitchen for private parties/meetings, 75' lap pool set @ the perfect temperature, Fitness Center, steam, sauna. Mariano's is directly north of the building and attached offering quick and easy access for groceries and fresh food. Parking is an additional $250/month. Move-in fees; Admin fee - $500 and Move-in fee - $500. Water, sewer, trash, internet and cable are included in rent, tenant only pays for electric. Storage locker also included.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO