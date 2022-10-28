Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.

The network has signed several fan favorite actors so far and look to sign a few more. Parade.com will keep you apprised of any new talent signing with the network that is home to shows like When Calls the Heart and Chesapeake Shores. Check back here for updates.

Which Hallmark actors are staying with Hallmark Channel?

The following actors have signed multi-picture deals with Crown Media, Hallmark Channel's parent company. Some include exclusive Christmas movies for the network.

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert was the first to sign with the network and she will not only star in films for Hallmark Channel but will also serve as a producer on some of them. She recently starred in The Wedding Veil trilogy for the network and has starred in the popular All of My Heart trilogy as well as The Crossword Mysteries on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Heather Hemmens

Roswell, New Mexico star Heather Hemmens also inked a multi-picture deal with the network.

Hemmens previously starred in the Hallmark Channel’s Love, Take Two and last year’s Christmas in My Heart on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. At the time of her multi-pic deal, she was just the second actor to sign with the network after Lacey Chabert. She recently starred in Caribbean Summer.

Brennan Elliott

Brennan Elliott first came to fans attention when he starred as Warren Saget on Hallmark Channel's original series, Cedar Cove. He quickly became a fan favorite after starring in the first All of My Heart film opposite Lacey Chabert and A Christmas Melody with Mariah Carey. He also stars in the Flower Shop Mysteries and Crossword Mysteries series of films for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

He recently starred in Marry Go Round with Amanda Schull and will star in The Gift of Peace with Nikki DeLoach this holiday season.

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete, who began growing a fan base with her turn as Officer Judy Hoffs on the original 21 Jump Street, has starred in multiple films for Hallmark Channel as well as the network's first reality show, Meet the Peetes. She followed up her successful run on 21 Jump Street with another successful run on Hangin' with Mr. Cooper.

Her first television appearance was on Sesame Street where her father, Matt Robinson, played the original Gordon.

This holiday season, Peete will star in Holiday Heritage, the first Hallmark film about Kwanzaa!

Jonathan Bennett

Earlier this year, Bennett signed a deal with Hallmark Channel. He last starred in Wedding of a Lifetime opposite Brooke D'Orsay and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls opposite Chesapeake Shores' Robert Buckley, who played his brother in the film.

Andrew Walker

A fan favorite, Walker has starred in almost two dozen films for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. His first film for Hallmark was A Bride for Christmas with Arielle Kebbel back in 2012. He most recently starred in Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate opposite Nikki DeLoach.

Taylor Cole

Taylor Cole is a popular staple on the Hallmark Channel having starred in films like Falling for You, Making Spirits Bright, and the One Winter trilogy of movies with Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams - One Winter Weekend, One Winter Proposal, and One Perfect Wedding. Cole also stars in the Ruby Herring Mysteries franchise on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries opposite Stephen Huszar.

Cole will star in Long Lost Christmas opposite Benjamin Ayres this holiday season.

Aimee Teegarden

Best known for her role as Julie Taylor on the Emmy-nominated series, Friday Night Lights, Teegarden appeared on Hallmark Channel’s My Family Christmas Tree opposite Andrew Walker and A New Year’s Resolution. She also starred in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Once Upon a Christmas Miracle with Brett Dalton, which was based on a true story. She stars in Autumn in the City.

Luke Macfarlane

Macfarlane signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media earlier this year. He is best known for his roles as Scotty Wandell on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters and as D’avin Jaqobis on SYFY’s Killjoys. He recently starred in the Netflix film, Single All the Way.

Sadly, his upcoming Christmas movie, A Magical Christmas Village with Alison Sweeney may be his last for Hallmark for awhile. Macfarlane told the L.A. Times, “They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks.”

Macfarlane most recently starred in Moriah’s Lighthouse opposite Rachelle Lefevre on Hallmark Channel. He also stars in Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio.

Ryan Paevey

Paevey quickly became a fan favorite with his first Hallmark film, Unleashing Mr. Darcy. The General Hospital alum soon followed that up with Harvest Love, From Friend to Fiance and Marrying Mr. Darcy - the sequel to Unleashing Mr. Darcy.

Fun fact: Paevey has a nice side hustle making jewelry!

Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney is the most recent Hallmark Channel star to sign a long-term deal. The Days of Our Lives alum and former host of The Biggest Loser has starred in a variety of films for Hallmark Media including the Chronicle Mysteries and Murder, She Baked mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

She has paired up with frequent co-star Marc Blucas in The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and Good Morning Christmas! Sweeney also starred in the popular Wedding Veil trilogy alongside Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser. Her next film for Hallmark Media will be A Magical Christmas Village with Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

Even though their Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, Picture Perfect Mysteries, was cancelled, Hallmark Media knows a good thing when they see one and have signed real-life-husband-and-wife team Alexa and Carlos PenaVega to a multi-picture deal.

The two have starred together in multiple Hallmark projects including the most recent Love in the Limelight.

Erin Cahill

Cahill reccently signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media. The star of Timeless Christmas opposite Ryan Paevey headlines this year's Christmas Bedtime Stories on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Will Kemp

Will Kemp is the latest actor to sign on with Hallmark Media. The former professional ballet dancer has starred in several fan favorite Hallmark Channel movies including Christmas Waltz, Royal Matchmaker, and Love, Romance & Chocolate. He stars in this year's Countdown to Christmas movie, Jolly Good Christmas.