Preston, ID

Head-on crash near Preston Idaho injures three people – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINK CREEK, Idaho — Emergency crews are reminding drivers to be cautious after a head-on crash east of Preston, Idaho, injured three people. The crash occurred State Highway 36, east...

kvnutalk.com

Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
kvnutalk

Janet “Jan” Dursteler Ransom – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1951 — July 2, 2022 (age 71) Janet “Jan” Dursteler Ransom, 71, passed away July 2, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born June 22, 1951 in Logan, Utah the daughter of Ronald Arnold and Laura Pullum Dursteler. She...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Farrell Wayman Hillyard – Cache Valley Daily

May 1, 1924 – June 26, 2022 (age 98) Farrell Wayman Hillyard, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend, peacefully completed his mortal life on June 26, 2022 in his home in Smithfield, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He was 98 years old. Farrell was...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

Madelyn Meeks – Cache Valley Daily

September 12, 1938 — June 29, 2022 (age 83) Madelyn Meeks, 83, four weeks after moving from Evanston, Wyoming to Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 29, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. She had recently moved into the Franklin County Transitional Care Center, where she was treated with great care and love.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Laird “Larry” James Byers – Cache Valley Daily

Laird “Larry” James Byers passed away at the Rocky Mountain Care Facility in Logan, Utah on June 30, 2022. Finally free from the clutches of Alzheimers. Larry was born on June 28, 1941 in Eureka, Montana, oldest child and only son for Laird and Cleo Byers. Growing up on the family farm in Old Rexford, he loved his horses and often dreamt of having his own horse ranch in Montana. He attended school in Eureka and graduated from L.C.H.S. in 1959.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police officer finds missing 4-year-old asleep in neighbor's car

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer is being credited with possibly saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. The non-verbal boy was reported missing by his mother around 11:30 a.m. in the Ravine Drive area of west Pocatello, police said. Every Pocatello police officer who was working Monday converged on the area and began searching for the boy. ...
POCATELLO, ID
kvnutalk

Lorene K. Ames – Cache Valley Daily

September 7, 1944 – June 28, 2022 (age 77) Lorene K. Ames, 77, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 7, 1944. Lorene graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and married a Preston boy, Dwight C. Ames that same year. Dwight joined the Air Force that month and they began a lifelong journey together living around the world. Together they had a son, Roderick, in 1964.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

First COVID death in weeks reported in Bear River Health District – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – For the first time in weeks a death due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District was included in the state health department’s normal Thursday update. Among the 19 coronavirus deaths the last seven days throughout the state, one was a Cache County woman between 65-84 years of age. There were 10 deaths across the state the previous week. Utah’s death toll over 27 months of the pandemic is 4,834.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Jerry James Nelson – Cache Valley Daily

March 5, 1960 – June 27, 2022 (age 62) Jerry James Nelson (62) son, brother, uncle: Returned home to His Heavenly Father on June 27, 2022 of natural causes in his home in Logan, Utah. He was born in Preston, Idaho to Nedra Inez Godfrey and Leonard Devearl Nelson.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Audrey Ann Montgomery Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

Audrey Ann Montgomery Godfrey said in her 1953 Weber High School graduation talk, “No man stands alone.” As she grew older, she would add the words “no woman stands alone either.” Throughout her long life, she, at the right time and in the right ways, championed women’s rights and made sure that they were never forgotten. Born March 1, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, Audrey, the daughter of William Floyd Montgomery and Adrianna Van Zweden, loved barns, wildflowers, working in her father’s cherry orchard, and good books. Early in life, she learned that fine prose flowed from her pen and while still in grammar school won a Daughters of the Utah Pioneers writers contest, later serving as editor of the Weber High School student newspaper. She also wrote a monthly column focused on Weber County history which was published in the Ogden Standard Examiner. Just last year, 2021, she received the Sons of the Utah Pioneers “Modern Pioneer Award” from the Temple Fork chapter.
LOGAN, UT
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kvnutalk

Durwin Joseph Schwartz – Cache Valley Daily

Our dear brother and uncle, Durwin Joseph Schwartz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965, to Joseph Devon Schwartz and Noreen Morgan in Logan, Utah, where he was a life-long resident and attended school. Durwin is a member of The Church of...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Wildlife officials seeing increase in illegal camping and target shooting in parts of Millville-Providence canyons – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeing a recent increase in illegal camping and target shooting in the Millville-Providence Wildlife Management Area. The area was closed to overnight camping and target shooting last year after years of ongoing issues, including public safety concerns. According...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Car flips into river at Narrows

Firefighters responded last week to a report of an overturned vehicle in the Bear River with multiple injuries. Firefighters were on scene for an extended period of time while recovery crews pulled the truck from the river. The accident occurred several miles up the Oneida Narrows.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Scott K Parrish – Cache Valley Daily

June 6, 1953 – June 29, 2022 (age 69) Loving father, respected friend, influential leader, gifted scientist, great storyteller, literal genius and “The Groover Delux”, passed away peacefully at his home in Logan, Utah near his children and grandchildren. Born in Logan, Utah to Wallace and Treva...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Allison Smith Tullis – Cache Valley Daily

May 25, 1970 – July 1, 2022 (age 52) After a courageous battle with liver cancer, Allison returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1970, to Phil McFate Smith and Carolyn Cardwell Smith in Newport Beach, California. She...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

George “Scott” Coleman – Cache Valley Daily

Our father George “Scott” Coleman unexpectedly passed away at his home in Providence on June 29, 2022, at the age of 66. Scott will always be remembered for his hard work, his unconditional love and for the family he built. Scott had a deep love for the gospel and served wholeheartedly in all his church callings. Scott was a well known and loved Pharmacist in Cache Valley and Brigham City, UT. Scott had a love for travel and treasured the time he spent with his 5 children and 10 grandchildren. He was an avid reader, which was a passion he instilled in each of his children. He loved to play the piano, pickleball and wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to play games with his family. He will be sadly missed by all.
PROVIDENCE, UT

