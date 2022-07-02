Head-on crash near Preston Idaho injures three people – Cache Valley Daily

Audrey Ann Montgomery Godfrey said in her 1953 Weber High School graduation talk, “No man stands alone.” As she grew older, she would add the words “no woman stands alone either.” Throughout her long life, she, at the right time and in the right ways, championed women’s rights and made sure that they were never forgotten. Born March 1, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, Audrey, the daughter of William Floyd Montgomery and Adrianna Van Zweden, loved barns, wildflowers, working in her father’s cherry orchard, and good books. Early in life, she learned that fine prose flowed from her pen and while still in grammar school won a Daughters of the Utah Pioneers writers contest, later serving as editor of the Weber High School student newspaper. She also wrote a monthly column focused on Weber County history which was published in the Ogden Standard Examiner. Just last year, 2021, she received the Sons of the Utah Pioneers “Modern Pioneer Award” from the Temple Fork chapter.

LOGAN, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO