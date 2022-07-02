ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Robert A. Mayer Jr.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert A. Mayer Jr., 63, of Floyd Avenue, Riverside, died unexpectedly at home on June 25, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Salisbury) Mayer. Born in Rockland, ME, a son of the late...

Pearson, Patricia “Pat” (Phillips)

Pearson, Patricia “Pat” (Phillips), 88, of Moulton Street, Rehoboth, Ma, died peacefully on May 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert G. Pearson. Pat was born in Riverside where she had a wonderful childhood and made lifelong friends. She...
REHOBOTH, MA
Arlene B. (Galarneau) Lapham

Arlene B. (Galarneau) Lapham, 94, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 72 years of the late Charles G. Lapham. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Azeleus and Alice (Mannix) Galarneau. Arlene worked for many years as a switchboard operator for AAA and was also a loving homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and golfing for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past ninety-four years. Arlene leaves two daughters, Debra Wojcicki and Nancy Lapham both of Rumford; two grandsons, Michael Wojcicki of Providence, and Andrew Wojcicki of Rumford; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Ullmann. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated. www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
News & Notes from the Blanding Library

Bring your team (no more than five in a group) for Mobile Mini-Golf at the library on Sat. July 9, for all ages. Call to reserve your tee time, with time slots that start between 11:30 and 2:30. This event is made possible by the Friends of the Blanding Library.
REHOBOTH, MA
News Briefs

Completion of Emergency Water Supply Interconnection is Announced. The Bristol County Water Authority (BCWA) and the City of East Providence (CITY) are pleased to announce that the pipeline interconnection between the two water supply systems has been completed and activated. The $6.9 million project which consists of 1.5 miles of 24-inch pipeline links the BCWA East Bay Pipeline with the East Providence water system at the Kent Heights water storage facilities. The critical interconnection provides an emergency water supply from Providence Water to either utility.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Nature in Summer: So Much to Discover!

(June 29, 2022) – Learn to identify wildflowers in the meadow and forest, search for local mushrooms on the damp forest floor, enjoy an evening twilight hike, or bring the kids for a pond exploration. Audubon keeps you engaged and connected with the great outdoors in August!. Unless noted,...
BRISTOL, RI
From the Town Clerk

Hello All ~ Happy July. I can’t believe we are more than half way through 2022. I also can’t believe nine full years have passed since I became your Town Clerk. I have to say . . . time sure does fly when you are having fun!!! I am definitely having fun and absolutely love being your Town Clerk. Thank you for another exciting, interesting, challenging, and informative year!
REHOBOTH, MA
Up in the Air Again

Well, that was quick. We recently flew on a new direct route from Green Airport to Columbus on a new airline called Breeze. The flight was fine, but now it’s apparently gone with the wind, pardon the pun. This route was supposed to last through the summer, but apparently didn’t last through June. I knew that it was too good to last.
PROVIDENCE, RI
What have we learned?

"Start with what's necessary. Then start working on the possible. And suddenly, you're doing what was impossible." –St. Francis Assisi. In the past three years, the only constant was change. COVID, a new high school, rise and falls of natural resources, and a new form of government. So much has happened, but the question remains: what have we learned?
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

