Odessa Animal Shelter Reminder

What if I told you that you don't have to drive over 8 hours to get to the beach? You would say I'm CRAZY right? As a kid, I remember family trips to Corpus Christi and being in awe of the beach. As an adult, I visited Galveston for the first time and fell in love. But both of those are over 7 hours away. It's too much for just a weekend getaway.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO