Lowrance 360 Degree Imaging

Kidney functions, including electrolyte and water reabsorption and secretion, could be influenced by circulating hormones. The pituitary gland produces a variety of hormones and cytokines; however, the influence of these factors on the kidney has not been well explained and explored. To provide more in-depth information and insights to support the pituitary"“kidney axis connection, we used mouse pituitary and kidney single-cell transcriptomics data from the GEO database for further analysis. Based on a ligand"“receptor pair analysis, cell"“cell interaction patterns between the pituitary and kidney cell types were described. Key ligand"“receptor pairs, such as GH-GHR, PTN-SDC2, PTN-SDC4, and DLK1-NOTCH3, were relatively active in the pituitary"“kidney axis. These ligand"“receptor pairs mainly target proximal tubule cells, principal cells, the loop of Henle, intercalated cells, pericytes, mesangial cells, and fibroblasts, and these cells are related to physiological processes, such as substance reabsorption, angiogenesis, and tissue repair. Our results suggested that the pituitary gland might directly regulate kidney function by secreting multiple hormones or cytokines and indicated that the above ligand"“receptor pairs might represent a new research focus for studies on kidney function or kidney disease.
