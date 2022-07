MATTAPOISETT — Faith saved the life of Mattapoisett resident Albert Gorham, who served in the Navy during the Civil War. Or more specifically, his faithful Bible did. Gorham had his Bible in his pocket when he was shot in 1856 during a Civil War battle. But he survived, because the brunt of the bullet’s impact was taken by his Bible.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO