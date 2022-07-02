Buxton’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base. Joey Krehbiel (4-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th for the Orioles, who have won three straight following a four-game skid. Texas trailed 4-0 in the second inning, 7-4 in the eighth and 8-7 in the ninth before rallying. Not to be outdone, Baltimore pulled out of a 9-8 deficit in the ninth when Rougned Odor hit a two-out, solo shot to right-center off Joe Barlow.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas’ game-ending sacrifice fly on Tuesday night. Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side. Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer — who turns 38 in three weeks — allowed only one runner to reach third. And he responded by striking out Matt Reynolds to get out of the second inning. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.
Comments / 0