Buxton’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas’ game-ending sacrifice fly on Tuesday night. Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side. Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer — who turns 38 in three weeks — allowed only one runner to reach third. And he responded by striking out Matt Reynolds to get out of the second inning. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO