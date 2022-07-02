ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Head-on crash near Preston Idaho injures three people

By Will Feelright
cachevalleydaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINK CREEK, Idaho — Emergency crews are reminding drivers to be cautious after a head-on crash east of Preston, Idaho, injured three people. The crash occurred on State Highway 36, east of Mink Creek....

cachevalleydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police officer finds missing 4-year-old asleep in neighbor's car

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer is being credited with possibly saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. The non-verbal boy was reported missing by his mother around 11:30 a.m. in the Ravine Drive area of west Pocatello, police said. Every Pocatello police officer who was working Monday converged on the area and began searching for the boy. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, ID
Preston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Oregon State
Franklin County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Jury finds Nibley man guilty of trying to strangle woman

LOGAN — A jury has found Rickey Scott. Harris guilty of trying to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute last year. The 66-year-old Nibley man will remain in the Cache County Jail following the jury’s decision Friday afternoon. The three-day jury trial for Harris took place last...
NIBLEY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Thousands Turn Out for the Pocatello 4th of July Parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of historic downtown pocatello for the annual 4th of July parade Monday morning. You might have seen some familiar faces, Matt Davenport, Misty Inglet and Joey Dubois who were in the parade. This is KPVI's view of the parade, riding in a brand-new Chevy...
POCATELLO, ID
pocatello.us

PARADE MAP: Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade

Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade is almost HERE. LOOK for the City of Pocatello trolley, where we will be passing out candy! The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 4, in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Thank you Historic Downtown Pocatello!
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#The Idaho State Police
cachevalleydaily.com

Residents are invited to Run for Hope and help the fight against suicide

WELLSVILLE — In addition to other resources locally, another Cache Valley organization, Avenues of Hope, has as their mission a commitment to help fight the war against suicide. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Lisa Mitchell said their goal is to help people find human connection and...
WELLSVILLE, UT
Idaho8.com

Results from the Phil Meador 2-Man Best Ball Golf Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend, Both Highland and Riverside Golf Course hosted this year's Phil Meador 2 Man Best Ball Tournament. In the championship flight, Brock Buffat and Greg Long took home first place shooting a 14 under 130. Other winners on the men's side include Timothy Wilkes...
POCATELLO, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy