Palestinians Hand Bullet That Killed Journalist to U.S. for Examination

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -The Palestinian Authority has handed the bullet that killed prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to U.S. authorities for forensic examination, a Palestinian official said on Saturday. Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian...

nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
AOL Corp

Israeli bullet likely killed Al Jazeera reporter, says U.S. Dept. of State

Israeli troops likely fired the bullet that killed an Al Jazeera journalist during a raid on a West Bank refugee camp in May, the State Department said Monday, adding that there was “no reason to believe” her killing was intentional. The “extremely detailed forensics analysis” could not determine,...
Daily Beast

Israel Says It Will Test Bullet That Killed Journo After Palestinians Hand It Over to U.S.

Israel has said it plans to conduct forensic tests on the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Aqleh, hoping to end a standoff between Israeli and Palestinian authorities over who slayed the prominent Al Jazeera reporter. The Palestinian Authority, who on Saturday handed the bullet over to an American security coordinator, has said they did so on the condition that Israel not be involved in any forensic examination. In an interview with Army Radio on Sunday, an Israeli military spokesperson said that the test would be carried out by Israeli investigators, “with an American presence throughout,” according to Reuters. Officials from Washington did not immediately comment on the situation, which ignited with the May death of Abu Aqleh, 51. Palestinian authorities have accused an Israeli soldier of intentionally targeting her. Israel has maintained that, if a member of its armed forces was behind it, Abu Aqleh’s death was not intentional; it has also suggested that a Palestinian gunman may have been responsible.
Interesting Engineering

US will provide Ukraine with advanced NASAMS in a new $820m military aid

The U.S. announced on Friday a new $820 million Ukraine military aid that includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The Pentagon contract denotes the start of a contracting process for a significant amount of equipment, including four more counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
BBC

China: Buyout of UK's largest microchip plant raises concerns

Entering Newport's fabrication plant is an other-worldly experience. Gloves, a white suit and hood need to be put on in the right order before stepping into a chamber where jets of air blast away remaining contaminants. The process, a guide explains, is not to protect people, but the product. On...
BBC

Hisham al-Sayed: Hamas video claims to show captive Israeli

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a video appearing to show an Israeli citizen being held captive in the Gaza Strip. The clip appears to show Hisham al-Sayed lying in a bed looking dazed and wearing an oxygen mask - the first sighting of him since 2015. Israeli Prime Minister...
The Independent

Israel army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig

Hezbollah drones from Lebanon were shot down as they approached a gas rig in the Mediterranean, Israeli authorities have said.In a statement, Hezbollah said that they had launched the drones in a "reconnaissance" flight."The mission was accomplished and the message was received," the group said.A total of three drones, which were not armed, were intercepted, Israeli military sources claimed.There is an ongoing dispute between Israel and Lebanon over the ownership of the Karish gasfield.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonUkraine: Fire put out in Sumy after residential neighbourhood hit by shellingMan rescued after falling between Overground carriage and platform
TheStreet

Microsoft Shows Its Power Against Russia

Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report provided tech and monetary assistance to Ukraine as it fought against cyber attacks from Russia. The company made both financial and technological commitments to Ukraine as it was invaded by Russia in February. Microsoft promised a total of $239 million in assistance, including $107 million to "literally move the government and much of the country of Ukraine from on-premises servers to the cloud," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview with GeekWire last week at his office in Redmond, Washington.
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
Daily Mail

US officials say gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera journalist and American citizen Shireen Abu Akleh but there is 'no reason to believe' the shooting was intentional

U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was 'no reason to believe' her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday. The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came after what the U.S. said...
SFGate

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by...
The Independent

Palestinian dies from shot by Israeli troops in West Bank

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Sunday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said soldiers came under attack “during routine security activity near the town of Jaba” in the northern West Bank on Saturday. It said Israeli forces fired at a man suspected of throwing a firebomb, and that the incident was under review. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry identified the man as 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh from near the city of Jenin and condemned his killing. Alwaneh's death was the latest in a surge of deadly...
The Independent

Ukraine town warned to evacuate ahead of Russian assault

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, the mayor of a city in the path of Moscow's offensive warned residents Tuesday to evacuate ahead of an expected assault.The warning from the mayor of Sloviansk underscored fears that Russian forces were positioned to advance farther into Ukraine's Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where the country's most experienced soldiers are concentrated. Sloviansk, which had a population of about 107,000 before Russian invaded Ukraine more than four months ago, appeared to be the next target. The city...
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
