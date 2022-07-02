Palestinians Hand Bullet That Killed Journalist to U.S. for Examination

Israel has said it plans to conduct forensic tests on the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Aqleh, hoping to end a standoff between Israeli and Palestinian authorities over who slayed the prominent Al Jazeera reporter. The Palestinian Authority, who on Saturday handed the bullet over to an American security coordinator, has said they did so on the condition that Israel not be involved in any forensic examination. In an interview with Army Radio on Sunday, an Israeli military spokesperson said that the test would be carried out by Israeli investigators, “with an American presence throughout,” according to Reuters. Officials from Washington did not immediately comment on the situation, which ignited with the May death of Abu Aqleh, 51. Palestinian authorities have accused an Israeli soldier of intentionally targeting her. Israel has maintained that, if a member of its armed forces was behind it, Abu Aqleh’s death was not intentional; it has also suggested that a Palestinian gunman may have been responsible.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO