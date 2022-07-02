ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hezbollah Sends Drones Toward Israeli Gas Rig in Disputed Waters

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig, which the Israeli military said it had intercepted. The Iranian-backed Shi'ite armed group said the drones launched towards the Karish gas...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig

Hezbollah drones from Lebanon were shot down as they approached a gas rig in the Mediterranean, Israeli authorities have said.In a statement, Hezbollah said that they had launched the drones in a "reconnaissance" flight."The mission was accomplished and the message was received," the group said.A total of three drones, which were not armed, were intercepted, Israeli military sources claimed.There is an ongoing dispute between Israel and Lebanon over the ownership of the Karish gasfield.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonUkraine: Fire put out in Sumy after residential neighbourhood hit by shellingMan rescued after falling between Overground carriage and platform
MILITARY
The Drive

Once Unthinkable Israel-Arab Air Defense Alliance A Real Possibility

In an exclusive interview with The War Zone, former CENTCOM commander Frank McKenzie talks about the Middle East Air Defense Alliance. Israel and several Arab nations are “down the road a good bit” toward creating a system to share information about Iranian missile and air defense threats to the region, the most recent former commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) tells The War Zone.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Interesting Engineering

US will provide Ukraine with advanced NASAMS in a new $820m military aid

The U.S. announced on Friday a new $820 million Ukraine military aid that includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The Pentagon contract denotes the start of a contracting process for a significant amount of equipment, including four more counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Jerusalem#Economy#Israeli#Iranian#Shi Ite#Karish#Lebanese
BBC

China: Buyout of UK's largest microchip plant raises concerns

Entering Newport's fabrication plant is an other-worldly experience. Gloves, a white suit and hood need to be put on in the right order before stepping into a chamber where jets of air blast away remaining contaminants. The process, a guide explains, is not to protect people, but the product. On...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig

Earlier this month, Lebanon’s Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig in contested waters claimed by both countries. That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which stated that the Israel Defence Force said the UAVs had not posed any immediate threat.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Hisham al-Sayed: Hamas video claims to show captive Israeli

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a video appearing to show an Israeli citizen being held captive in the Gaza Strip. The clip appears to show Hisham al-Sayed lying in a bed looking dazed and wearing an oxygen mask - the first sighting of him since 2015. Israeli Prime Minister...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin presses on after Lysychansk capture

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the offensive in Ukraine after Russia captured the city of Lysychansk. Mr Putin was shown on Russian TV calling on forces on other fronts to pursue their aims according to "previously approved plans". The capture means that all of...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Cyber Attacks Are Escalating Israel’s ‘Campaign Between Wars’

The confrontation between Israel and Iran in the cyber dimension is heightening. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used to have two basic systemic situations: fighting in war and preparing for war. These dynamics existed for decades, but the situation began to change after the Second Lebanon War (2006). A few years later, a third dimension in IDF strategy appeared, as formulated by former IDF chief of general staff Gadi Eisenkot: “the Campaign Between the Wars” (CBW). Among the objectives of the CBW is to postpone war, disrupt the opponent’s initiatives, give Israel a dimension of initiative, and design the strategic arena.
MILITARY
AFP

Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid departed on his first foreign trip in office Tuesday to France, where he will ask for backing on a gas dispute with Lebanon that days ago saw Israel shoot down three Hezbollah drones. "The Lebanon issue is essential and Lapid will come back to the Israeli position, according to which Hezbollah is first and foremost a threat to the future of Lebanon," said the Israeli official, who requested anonymity.
MIDDLE EAST
WashingtonExaminer

Russian military launched 'at least 100 missiles' at end of June with strikes up

The Russian military launched an increased number of missile strikes in Ukraine toward the end of June, with some of them striking heavily populated civilian structures. U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, told the Special Permanent Council on Tuesday that Russian forces had launched “at least 100 missiles” during the final weekend of June. A Pentagon official confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that there was an "uptick" in attacks recently.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy