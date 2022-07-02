Husky and Deer Play Adorable Game of Tag Together

The only thing cuter than one animal is a pair who absolutely love each other. Here's Exhibit A, one sweet cat named Mozart and his foster kitten, whom he positively adores. The two can be seen snuggling together as they nap on the couch, though even as his eyes are getting heavy, Mozart keeps a protective paw on the baby.
As much as siblings fight and have their arguments, they're always the first ones to stand by your side. They'll be the first ones you call when you need something or if you're in trouble. And together siblings can brace for anything parents might throw their way. That even includes breaking each other out of a timeout.
Wildlife encounters are incredibly hard to predict. Even the most docile-looking creature could startle another animal, as was the case with this indoor cat named Cisco and the deer he encountered in the backyard. TikToker @brittneyraetoday shared the introduction on her account, and it already has people talking. We'll warn...
Are you one of the many fans of visual puzzles and other optical illusions that circle the web? Then this new challenge should please you. On TikTok, a user answering to the pseudonym @pasillusion shared on June 13 a video presenting a drawing, on which we can see a dolphin swallowing a small fish.
Every country boy loves to bust out the chainsaw. Coming across two white-tailed deer fighting is one thing that most hunters dream of seeing. Coming across two that are stuck together is something no one ever thinks they’ll see. Everyone has heard stories or seen videos, but it is pretty rare.
A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
It’s common practice to cook venison to an internal temperature of 165°. This particular monstrous Komodo dragon – lacking access to the proper grilling tools – took one mighty shortcut. A word of warning: the video is intensely graphic. The deer lays helpless as it serves...
It's hard to resist baby animals' tiny size, large eyes, and generally helpless nature. The natural instinct to protect babies isn't just a human trait either, as dachshund Balu illustrates here. In a TikTok posted June 1 by julietagonzalezla1, Balu manages to warm the cockles of even the darkest hearts,...
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds…. And in this video, you can see a grizzly...
Throughout his time as a professional picker, Mike Wolfe has bought countless incredible, near-priceless items. Most of what he finds is then cleaned up and sold for a profit, but a particular category of antiques is often added to the American Pickers star’s collection instead – vehicles. Over...
This is my childhood fear lived out. I remember being in elementary school, and telling my parents I didn’t want to go on a hike because I was terrified of a bear running up on us (I was six-years-old, chill). Of course, my parents would convince me that it...
One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was very supportive throughout my friend Angela’s third pregnancy, even though she admitted to me at one point that she wasn’t exactly sure who the father of the baby was.
Nothing like crapping your pants in the woods, eh?. Hunting bear is always a controversial topic. Some folks are all in favor, some vehemently opposes it, and others don’t quite know where they land. Make no mistake, a bear will easily rip your face off, but there is something...
KIDS have been left running and screaming after rats have grown to "the size of kittens" at a pond after chowing down on food intended for ducks. The massive vermin have been filmed loitering in the undergrowth at Bold Venture Park in Darwen, Lancashire, waiting to pilfer bread hurled by unsuspecting families.
The last thing you want when you're eating is to have someone trying to eat off your plate. Which is why we're siding with one dog, who was clearly peeved that one of the chickens he lives with was trying to steal some of his food. To quote the great Stephanie Tanner: how rude!
Optical illusions are a great way to test your visual acuity, but they often force you to think in unconventional ways. Then sometimes, your brain and eyes can’t agree on what is in front of them. Take this optical illusion, for example: Upon first glance, you probably won’t be able to spot the hidden second animal.
Comments / 11