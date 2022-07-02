What June supporters accomplished

A Chicago Public Schools teacher and her husband were seriously injured during Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and more than 30 injured. Now, pre-kindergarten teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband must undergo various expensive surgeries, creating a significant financial strain on the family. Yet the local community has rallied behind the couple, who was attending the parade with their two children, as a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills had raised more than $160,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. WWTW reported that the page, organized by a friend, specified that Kolpack’s father and brother-in-law were injured as well, but that her children were unharmed. In an update listed on the page, the organizer addressed contributors, writing, “Your generosity is appreciated more than you will ever know.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO