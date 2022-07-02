ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What June supporters accomplished

By Melanie Jongsma
Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. (July 2, 2022) – If you received our summer print edition, you probably noticed the envelope we included within it. We did that because we always want to make it as easy as possible for our community to support this community newspaper. About 60 of those...

foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

Donations Pour in for Chicago Public School Teacher Injured in Parade Attack

A Chicago Public Schools teacher and her husband were seriously injured during Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and more than 30 injured. Now, pre-kindergarten teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband must undergo various expensive surgeries, creating a significant financial strain on the family. Yet the local community has rallied behind the couple, who was attending the parade with their two children, as a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills had raised more than $160,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. WWTW reported that the page, organized by a friend, specified that Kolpack’s father and brother-in-law were injured as well, but that her children were unharmed. In an update listed on the page, the organizer addressed contributors, writing, “Your generosity is appreciated more than you will ever know.”
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Bailey Apologizes For Remarks After Parade Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for the remarks he made in the aftermath of the fatal mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. In a video posted to Facebook, Bailey offered prayers for the victims and for law enforcement… and then said, “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation.” After intense social media criticism, Bailey issued a later statement saying he was sorry, quote, “if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state.”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Center Square

Foreclosures could ramp up as Illinois leads national rate

(The Center Square) – Foreclosure rates are up 185% nationally from a year ago, and Illinois is leading the pack. In May, one in every 2,000 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Illinois, and Chicago had the third-worst rate among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 200,000, according to a report by real estate data provider ATTOM.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

From the files of Bob Malkas: The Lincoln-Lansing Drainage District

I have tried for 40 years to inform Lansing homeowners in Bloom Township of the injustice of the Lincoln-Lansing Drainage District. There is no justification for it to be able to impose a useless tax burden on residents. I have paid my annual $2.00 assessment religiously until last year. Because...
LANSING, IL
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 5 confirmed deceased in Highland Park shooting

(ABC News) - UPDATE: ATF has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered firearm described by local authorities as a rifle, according to Chicago-area law enforcement source. UPDATE: The City of Highland Park confirmed that 5 people are dead and 16 more have been hospitalized...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Pics of Illinois Van Converted into Fabulous Tiny Home on Wheels

If you're a fan of life on the road and/or tiny homes, you need to see what one Illinois guy did to a van that is now a fabulous tiny home on wheels. I saw this neat space shared on Tiny House Listings. It's called "Van Life is Calling" and the best way to describe it is to show you pictures. I don't think I've ever seen so much done with such a small space. He's made a 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Top into a home.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
WGN Radio

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: Rispens Seeds, a growing family business

LANSING, Ill. (July 2, 2022) – The year was 1918. A young and restless Martin Rispens, who would reach his 18th birthday on December 3, was dreaming of what opportunities he might have in America, “the land of milk and honey.”. So he left his moder Antje, his...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce settles into new office near Bock Park

LANSING, Ill. (July 3, 2022) – The Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce has moved its operations from its previous home at Roy Street and Ridge Road to a shared renovated space at 17551 Chicago Avenue. The chamber moved in recent months and now shares the nondescript building near Bock...
LANSING, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Experiential dining in Chicago

Here’s some food for thought: there are over 7,000 restaurants in Chicago, each competing for your taste buds. With so many restaurateurs hungry for your business, many have discovered that it’s not just what you eat—it’s how you eat it, and mastered the art of combining delicious delectables with eclectic experiences. With the sumptuousness of summer close enough to taste, it’s the perfect time to dive into some of Chicago’s best fun, immersive, thematic, and just plain over-the-top eating experiences.
CHICAGO, IL

