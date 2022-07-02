Gardening column: A look into the 'bad' trees

If you've never given much thought to your seasonal ferns aside from purchasing and watering, consider this the summer that all that changes. From the best indoor ferns to our top tips for keeping your fern green and thriving, it turns out, there's a whole lot to know about these Southern-porch favorites. But don't be fooled into thinking it's all good news. There are quite a few non-native fern varieties that experts like Jennifer Possley, conservation program manager at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, Florida, consider invasive—and you know that's one term a gardener never wants to hear. On a more positive note, there are things that you can do to help keep these invasive species in check, starting with being able to identify non-native species in your state.

