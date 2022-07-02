Top 13 Wineries to Visit in America

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche. Seven people were killed after an enormous chunk of a glacier broke off Sunday, sending an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather. Rescuers said they hoped the temperature would dip Thursday, lessening the risk of more avalanches, so searchers could go on the Marmolada slope. Relatives of the missing Italians pressed for the retrieval of their loved ones’ bodies, which are believed to be buried under the avalanche. The size of the glacier’s detached pinnacle has been compared to an apartment building.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO