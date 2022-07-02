ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 13 Wineries to Visit in America

By Erin Elizabeth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing better than a nice glass of wine is drinking that glass of wine at a winery. There is nothing quite like visiting a winery and trying out the wines that the winery makes. It is a beautiful and inclusive experience, plus you often get a great...

The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche. Seven people were killed after an enormous chunk of a glacier broke off Sunday, sending an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather. Rescuers said they hoped the temperature would dip Thursday, lessening the risk of more avalanches, so searchers could go on the Marmolada slope. Relatives of the missing Italians pressed for the retrieval of their loved ones’ bodies, which are believed to be buried under the avalanche. The size of the glacier’s detached pinnacle has been compared to an apartment building.
ACCIDENTS
The Atlantic

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
ECONOMY
Where to Eat Delicious Greek Food in Denver

Greek food is hands down one of the best cuisines out there. There are so many tasty dishes. Plus, the ingredients themselves are incredible. Olives, feta cheese, pita bread, dips, and spreads, I could eat most of these things on their own! I’m always ready to eat some Greek food.
DENVER, CO
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
11 Popular Korean Barbecues in The US You Have To Try

Korean barbecue is a treat when it comes to food with rich and smoky flavors. Centered around grilled beef, pork, and chicken, it’s a dining paradise for any meat lover and ideal for family gatherings. In addition to different slice meats worth trying, such as bulgogi, Korean barbecues also...
SEATTLE, WA

