Merle Wood Frye, Age 87 Clarkesville

By Trent Crawford
 3 days ago

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on July 10, 1934 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Mont and Lillie Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her...

Yvonne Allen Lindsay, Age 86 Clarkesville

Yvonne Allen Lindsay, age 86, of Clarkesville, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, following an extended illness, at Habersham Medical Center. Mrs. Lindsay was born on June 4, 1936, in Habersham County, Georgia, to the late Arvel and Nell Power Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all eight of her brothers and sisters and was welcomed to heaven by her beloved grandson, Ashley Alley.
Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
The 6 Best German Restaurants In Helen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a charming small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northwest Georgia. The town is recognized for its German heritage and has a plethora of wonderful German eateries serving up typical German fares like bratwurst, sauerkraut, strudel, and more. In the last five years, the dining...
Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
Mayor recovers from fall

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz sends out a tweet that says he’s fine after a fall at Victoria Bryant State Park: the Mayor took a tumble while hiking over the holiday weekend and suffered what he says was a mild concussion. He was treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Braselton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Braselton, Georgia

Braselton, located 43 miles northeast from Atlanta, is a community in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties in the U.S state of Georgia. Braselton is an amazing destination. It’s a great place to spend quality family time and plan holidays there. It is a great vacation spot because of its serene nature, family-friendly attractions and fantastic restaurants. You don’t have to think twice about it, so plan to visit and take in these incredible things to do at Braselton, Georgia.
Crowd gathers in Demorest to celebrate Glorious Fourth of July

Hundreds turned out for the annual Demorest Glorious Fourth of July Celebration Parade Monday afternoon. This year, the parade was changed from a morning event to a late-afternoon event, starting at 4:00. Line-up for the parade had to change this year due to ongoing culvert reconstruction on Georgia Street near Loudermilk Field that has the street closed.
Athens YMCA Kelley Boys Reunion

G-Day in Athens is always special as Georgia fans get a sneak preview to see how the upcoming team is shaping up for the new season. However, this past G-Day Friday was extra special for over 100 Athens gentlemen who gathered at the Athens Country Club for a reunion to celebrate their youthful days (of the 40s, 50s, and 60s) at the Athens YMCA under the tutelage of the legendary Cobern F. Kelley. Or rather “Coach Kelley” as the youngsters referred to the man they absolutely adored and respected.
Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
GSP says alcohol is suspected in wreck that killed Maysville man

The Georgia State Patrol says alcohol is suspected in an early-morning crash that claimed the life of a Maysville man on Water Plant Road in Banks County. 38-year-old Doug Christopher Williams, who was unrestrained, succumbed to his injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, said Sgt. 1st Class D.A. Rathel of GSP Post 6 Gainesville.
Mayor Kelly Girtz Took a Bad Fall, but Don’t Worry, He’s Fine

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz kicked off his Fourth of July weekend with a bang. Girtz said he was hiking with his family on Friday afternoon at Victoria Bryant State Park near Royston, about 30 miles north of Athens, when he slipped on a granite outcropping, fell backward and hit the back of his head. Feeling woozy, he had it checked out and said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.
Athens-Clarke County Library Closed Today at Noon

The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter Street closed today at noon due to air conditioning problems. The library hopes to resume regular hours tomorrow, July 6. The public is encouraged to visit other Athens Regional Library System locations or visit athenslibrary.org.
Athens firework show shortened due to injury

The Star-Spangled Classic firework show hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department on July 2 at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport was shortened after a member of the fireworks crew sustained an injury, according to a statement from the department in an email to The Red & Black. The individual...
Elderly woman dies in weekend fire

An elderly woman died in what appears to be an accidental fire at her home in Buford. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
GBI investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Toccoa, GA

STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Regency Inn on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Officials said officers from the Toccoa Police Department responded to the motel after a man was shot and killed...
PHOTOS: Star Spangled Classic fireworks celebrates Independence Day

The Athens-Clarke County Government celebrated Independence Day weekend with the Star Spangled Classic fireworks display at the Athens Ben Epps Airport on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The event was delayed due to rainy weather conditions and began approximately at 10 p.m. The fireworks show lasted about 10 minutes could be seen around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road and Gaines School Road intersection.
Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
