ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What Big Issues May The Supreme Court Take On Next?

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ended its term on Thursday. And what a term it was. Over the last few weeks, we have seen the High Court make historic and consequential rulings on lightning rod issues like religious...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Bream
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

July 4th bashing justified after Supreme Court 'declared a war against women,' NJ Gov. Murphy tells CNN

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had no issue with liberal celebrities boycotting the 4th of July over the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. While on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning, the Democrat was asked to comment on Hollywood stars like Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Chastain sharing their disgust over celebrating America's Independence Day in light of the high court overturning Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jax Hudur

Opinion: The Real Reason Why Ilhan Omar was Booed off the Stage

Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Guns#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The High Court
Fox News

Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump 'graver threat' than the difficulties it poses

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the Justice Department should prosecute former President Donald Trump if warranted, arguing not doing so would be a threat to the Constitution. "I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president's party looks away; or we as a country decide we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously," Cheney said in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "I think that's a much, a much more serious threat."
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: Joe Biden is the only person destroying the country

Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses how President Biden is the "only person" destroying the country and is willingly letting millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S. as Texas counties label the border crisis an "invasion" on "The Five." JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The only person who's destroying this country is Joe Biden....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Angle: United States of fear

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took a deep dive into the possible connection between violence and cannabis use in Tuesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." INGRAHAM: There is mounting scientific evidence of a connection between the increase in violent behavior among young people and regular sustained cannabis use. So if the media wants to spend time scaring people, focus on scaring young people away from what? What would make sense? What would actually be helpful? Scare them away from using this drug as young people. But I'll tell you, the pot industry is extremely well funded, and it's even protected by some high-place Republicans. Remember, former House Speaker John Boehner saw a quick buck to be made and joined an advisory board of a big pot company after being against legalizing pot. … So Big Weed uses its well-paid, pot-pushing media allies and social media influencers to trash anyone who questions the mad rush to legalization. … I don't care, because they're pushing pot on our kids. We're pushing for answers and accountability. These are the eyes of some of the mass killers who've reportedly been regular pot users. Look at them. Those in politics and in the media who devote their time and energy to fearmongering on fake issues while covering up the truth about the growing scourge of violent psychosis in our young people. They have to be called out. They have to be defeated. And then the public has to be educated. And parents - this means you need to get into the game.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy