Hit and Run Driver Arrested

Stafford man was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication and assaulting multiple deputies during the arrest. On July 3rd, 2022 at 12:11 a.m. Deputy A. J. Deasy responded to a call of a suspicious person on the 200 block of Coal Landing Road. When on scene, Deputy Deasy witnessed John Dodson, 36, of Stafford walking unsteadily on his feet and continually falling to the ground. Deputies attempted to detain Dodson, when he started to resist, spitting and even kicking towards deputies. Dodson was charged with three counts of assaulting law enforcement as well as one count of drunk in public. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. All deputies involved were not injured during the incident.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO