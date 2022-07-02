ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

DUI Arrest

staffordsheriff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected intoxicated driver was unable to convince a deputy she was the passenger during an accident investigation Thursday night, and was placed in jail. On June 30th at 9:10 p.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez was traveling southbound in the 1800 block of U.S. 1 when he encountered an unreported...

www.staffordsheriff.com

Comments / 3

Kellie Clay
1d ago

cops and politicians get away with everything. I almost married a cop and now they are under investigation for selling drugs.who can you truly trust

Reply
2
 

