The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in Ocala on June 10. According to a social media post from OPD, Jakiela Mobley contacted her family over a week later, on June 20, and indicated that she was in the Gainesville area. However, Jakiela did not provide her family with an exact location.

OCALA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO