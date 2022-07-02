ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake County’s largest Fourth of July fireworks display will take place in Leesburg

By Staff Report
leesburg-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Leesburg will be celebrate the Fourth of July at Venetian Gardens....

www.leesburg-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
sltablet.com

Summer Wacky Wednesdays In Groveland

Every Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm, Groveland’s Parks and Community Services proudly presents Summer Splash Wacky Wednesday Waterdays. To confirm locations, call 352-429-2141 or visit [email protected]
GROVELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Leesburg Lightning
sltablet.com

South Lake Elks Lodge Celebrates 70 Years (July 16)

The Elks Club of South Lake, Lodge #1848 is celebrating its 70th Anniversary on Saturday, July 16, starting at 3:30 pm. in the parking lot of its lodge, located at 649 12th St, Clermont. Featuring live music by the Groove Infusion as well as Food Trucks, Raffles, Games and lots...
CLERMONT, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg pool and splash pad will be open on Fourth of July

City of Leesburg offices and facilities will close Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Closings include City Hall, the Municipal Services Center and the Leesburg Public Library. Residential garbage collection and hand commercial routes normally picked up on Monday will move to Thursday. There will be...
villages-news.com

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hernandosun.com

Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close Aug. 30

The Crystal River Mall will close Aug. 30. What happens after that is unknown. City Manager Ken Frink said the mall has been in decline for years so any kind of rejuvenation would be welcome. “If they move forward with redevelopment, it will be a fantastic opportunity for Crystal River,”...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Body found after boater disappears in Lake County lake

EUSTIS, Fla. – Dive teams in Lake County found the body of a boater who disappeared after an accident on Lake Yale on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The body, identified as Nicholas Kenley, 38, of Casselberry, was located Monday at 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy