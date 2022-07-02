ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Darryl "Cornbread" McCray,

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarryl "Cornbread" McCray, called the creator of modern...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'Rutherford Falls' is a historic mix of comedy and representation

The Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls is now back for its second season, and makes for a great summer binge watch. Co-created by Mike Schur, and starring Ed Helms (also a co-creator), the series follows a conflict over a historical statue in a small town. But what really sets it apart is that it centers several Native American characters, and its third co-creator, Sierra Teller Ornelas, is TV's first Native American showrunner. In this encore episode, we revisit our conversation about the first season.
TV SERIES
NPR

Fresh Air celebrates July 4 with soul singer Al Green

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. We wanted to feature something special on this July 4, so we went deep into our archive and pulled out a couple of interviews with perhaps the greatest of all soul singers, Al Green. His string of hits in the '70s include "Tired Of Being Alone," "Let's Stay Together," "Call Me," "Take Me To The River" and this one.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy