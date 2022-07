The Decatur School Board plan to replace the Dennis and French lab schools is being done hastily to meet a federal funding deadline and in closed session without standard public vetting and approval (no hearings or referendum). Area residents (myself included) near the new school site in Decatur’s historic district in Lincoln Park are not only concerned about the disruption and risks to the area, but that the school board has chosen one of the poorer sites among other sites that would be similarly available.

DECATUR, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO