2000 Mules To Be Shown By The Clarion County Republican Committee in the Clarion Mall
The Clarion County Republican Committee is hosting a showing of the documentary of 2000 Mules on Tuesday evening,...www.myprogressnews.com
The Clarion County Republican Committee is hosting a showing of the documentary of 2000 Mules on Tuesday evening,...www.myprogressnews.com
Awesome 👏👍 what are the Corrupt so afraid of?????? Do you really believe Dementia Biden got more black votes than Obama???? Dream on😳🐀😈
Since his pardon, D’Souza has continued to make election fraud accusations at anyone but himself. D’Souza has claimed the January 6th riots were an inside job carried out by the U.S. government. He even donated $100,000 to support the January 6th rioters who were arrested for trying to interrupt the electoral process.
This is great. More counties more communities need to show this. More people need to see this.
Comments / 5