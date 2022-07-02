2000 Mules To Be Shown By The Clarion County Republican Committee in the Clarion Mall

Celebrating our independence, that's what New Beginning's Church of God's Ultimate Freedom Event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds is all about. “There was basically nothing to do here in the community on July 4th, so about 7 years ago, our senior pastor came up with this idea, and it's gotten bigger and bigger every year,” said Event Coordinator and Worship Pastor, Brandt Fuller.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO