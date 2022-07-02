How to open OLD Excel spreadsheets in Protected View

We know that, whatever printer we purchase from the market, it prints in black & white or color. Color ink cartridge normally has cyan, yellow, and magenta inks. Its uses these inks to mix the user’s desired colors for a printing task. Whereas a black ink cartridge only prints black and grey on a document. When you print any of your documents you set your printer to black &white, but if you want to print images, then in that case you will need to set your printer to color. Changing your printer setting to color isn’t a difficult task. With the right steps, you’ll be able to print your documents in color. In this article, we will guide you on how to Enable Color Printing on Printer on Windows11/10 computers.

