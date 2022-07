July 6 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would be Native American comedian Charlie Hill's 71st birthday with a Doodle. Born on this day in 1951 in Detroit, Hill became the first Native American stand-up comedian to appear on television. Hill had Oneida, Mohawk and Cree heritage. He moved to the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin's reservation when he was 11 years old and often spent weekends watching comedy specials with his family.

