CACHE COUNTY – After denying pay hikes to more than half of the county’s elected officials back in January, the Cache County Council will revisit that issue on July 19. “It specifically came up for me for Craig,” said Paul Borup, the council vice chair, referring to Craig McAllister, the county treasurer. “He’s the best treasurer in the state of Utah and we need to make sure that he’s taken care of.”

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO