ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Man arrested for allegedly raping teen girl after providing her beer – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — A 23-year-old man is in jail after police alleged he provided alcohol to a 14-year-old girl and raped her repeatedly. Ernesto Alonso Barrera-Zarco was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the arrest affidavit, Logan City...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Jerry James Nelson – Cache Valley Daily

March 5, 1960 – June 27, 2022 (age 62) Jerry James Nelson (62) son, brother, uncle: Returned home to His Heavenly Father on June 27, 2022 of natural causes in his home in Logan, Utah. He was born in Preston, Idaho to Nedra Inez Godfrey and Leonard Devearl Nelson.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Janet “Jan” Dursteler Ransom – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1951 — July 2, 2022 (age 71) Janet “Jan” Dursteler Ransom, 71, passed away July 2, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born June 22, 1951 in Logan, Utah the daughter of Ronald Arnold and Laura Pullum Dursteler. She...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Audrey Ann Montgomery Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

Audrey Ann Montgomery Godfrey said in her 1953 Weber High School graduation talk, “No man stands alone.” As she grew older, she would add the words “no woman stands alone either.” Throughout her long life, she, at the right time and in the right ways, championed women’s rights and made sure that they were never forgotten. Born March 1, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, Audrey, the daughter of William Floyd Montgomery and Adrianna Van Zweden, loved barns, wildflowers, working in her father’s cherry orchard, and good books. Early in life, she learned that fine prose flowed from her pen and while still in grammar school won a Daughters of the Utah Pioneers writers contest, later serving as editor of the Weber High School student newspaper. She also wrote a monthly column focused on Weber County history which was published in the Ogden Standard Examiner. Just last year, 2021, she received the Sons of the Utah Pioneers “Modern Pioneer Award” from the Temple Fork chapter.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cache County, UT
Cache County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Logan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Logan, UT
kvnutalk

Durwin Joseph Schwartz – Cache Valley Daily

Our dear brother and uncle, Durwin Joseph Schwartz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965, to Joseph Devon Schwartz and Noreen Morgan in Logan, Utah, where he was a life-long resident and attended school. Durwin is a member of The Church of...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Fire fighters called to extinguish house fire in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Fire fighters were called to a house fire Sunday in southwest Logan. The blaze was reported near 2126 South Creekside Drive around 11:51 a.m. According to emergency radio traffic, one of the occupants of the home called 911. They said the fire started from a barbecue grill that was being used on the outside of the residence.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Laird “Larry” James Byers – Cache Valley Daily

Laird “Larry” James Byers passed away at the Rocky Mountain Care Facility in Logan, Utah on June 30, 2022. Finally free from the clutches of Alzheimers. Larry was born on June 28, 1941 in Eureka, Montana, oldest child and only son for Laird and Cleo Byers. Growing up on the family farm in Old Rexford, he loved his horses and often dreamt of having his own horse ranch in Montana. He attended school in Eureka and graduated from L.C.H.S. in 1959.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernesto Alonso
kvnutalk

Scott K Parrish – Cache Valley Daily

June 6, 1953 – June 29, 2022 (age 69) Loving father, respected friend, influential leader, gifted scientist, great storyteller, literal genius and “The Groover Delux”, passed away peacefully at his home in Logan, Utah near his children and grandchildren. Born in Logan, Utah to Wallace and Treva...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Lorene K. Ames – Cache Valley Daily

September 7, 1944 – June 28, 2022 (age 77) Lorene K. Ames, 77, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 7, 1944. Lorene graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and married a Preston boy, Dwight C. Ames that same year. Dwight joined the Air Force that month and they began a lifelong journey together living around the world. Together they had a son, Roderick, in 1964.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

First COVID death in weeks reported in Bear River Health District – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – For the first time in weeks a death due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District was included in the state health department’s normal Thursday update. Among the 19 coronavirus deaths the last seven days throughout the state, one was a Cache County woman between 65-84 years of age. There were 10 deaths across the state the previous week. Utah’s death toll over 27 months of the pandemic is 4,834.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Farrell Wayman Hillyard – Cache Valley Daily

May 1, 1924 – June 26, 2022 (age 98) Farrell Wayman Hillyard, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend, peacefully completed his mortal life on June 26, 2022 in his home in Smithfield, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He was 98 years old. Farrell was...
SMITHFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Beer#Utah State#Violent Crime#Cache Valley Daily#Logan City Police#The Utah State Crime Lab
kvnutalk

Allison Smith Tullis – Cache Valley Daily

May 25, 1970 – July 1, 2022 (age 52) After a courageous battle with liver cancer, Allison returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1970, to Phil McFate Smith and Carolyn Cardwell Smith in Newport Beach, California. She...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Madelyn Meeks – Cache Valley Daily

September 12, 1938 — June 29, 2022 (age 83) Madelyn Meeks, 83, four weeks after moving from Evanston, Wyoming to Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 29, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. She had recently moved into the Franklin County Transitional Care Center, where she was treated with great care and love.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Wildlife officials seeing increase in illegal camping and target shooting in parts of Millville-Providence canyons – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeing a recent increase in illegal camping and target shooting in the Millville-Providence Wildlife Management Area. The area was closed to overnight camping and target shooting last year after years of ongoing issues, including public safety concerns. According...
PROVIDENCE, UT
kvnutalk

George “Scott” Coleman – Cache Valley Daily

Our father George “Scott” Coleman unexpectedly passed away at his home in Providence on June 29, 2022, at the age of 66. Scott will always be remembered for his hard work, his unconditional love and for the family he built. Scott had a deep love for the gospel and served wholeheartedly in all his church callings. Scott was a well known and loved Pharmacist in Cache Valley and Brigham City, UT. Scott had a love for travel and treasured the time he spent with his 5 children and 10 grandchildren. He was an avid reader, which was a passion he instilled in each of his children. He loved to play the piano, pickleball and wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to play games with his family. He will be sadly missed by all.
PROVIDENCE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kvnutalk

Cache County Council to revisit elected officials’ compensation – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – After denying pay hikes to more than half of the county’s elected officials back in January, the Cache County Council will revisit that issue on July 19. “It specifically came up for me for Craig,” said Paul Borup, the council vice chair, referring to Craig McAllister, the county treasurer. “He’s the best treasurer in the state of Utah and we need to make sure that he’s taken care of.”
CACHE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy