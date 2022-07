In November 2019, City Council unanimously declared a climate emergency. The resolution outlined the disastrous effects of climate change on our community, including a significant increase in annual temperatures and a 44% increase in annual precipitation in the last 30 years that has led to massive flooding across Washtenaw County and expansive crop failures throughout our state. It also determined that the only way to stop these harmful changes in our climate is to act “immediately to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

