Baseball Town Teams Scores (6-30/7-1-22)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friends and family say celebrated Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland sustained significant injuries in a boating accident over the holiday weekend.According to a GoFundMe organized by Beth Gillies, the incident happened Sunday. Sutherland was on a boat with friends, and serving as the captain, complete with a captain's hat.Gillies reports that the hat flew off while he was piloting the boat.He tried to grab it, hit a wave, and was knocked off the boat. He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken,...

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO