Minneapolis, MN

Baseball Town Teams Scores (6-30/7-1-22)

By shiquan
kdmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Michael – 1, Minnetonka – 11 Friday, July...

kdmanews.com

gophersports.com

Miller Joins Minnesota as Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS - With three NCAA National Championships already on his resume, Steve Miller looks to add to that total as he joins the University of Minnesota men's hockey program as its associate head coach it was announced Tuesday by head coach Bob Motzko. "Steve is one of the most decorated...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is one of the most underrated cities in the United States. Probably the most famous city in Minnesota, Minneapolis is full of surprises. Among its many strengths are its beautiful green parks and cultural hubs. I put the Minneapolis Institute of Art right at the top of my trip itinerary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
CBS Minnesota

Chef Justin Sutherland seriously injured in July 4th boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friends and family say celebrated Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland sustained significant injuries in a boating accident over the holiday weekend.According to a GoFundMe organized by Beth Gillies, the incident happened Sunday. Sutherland was on a boat with friends, and serving as the captain, complete with a captain's hat.Gillies reports that the hat flew off while he was piloting the boat.He tried to grab it, hit a wave, and was knocked off the boat. He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken,...
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
CBS Minnesota

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
kvrr.com

4 bodies found, potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KVRR) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WATCH: Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis as revelers shoot fireworks from cars

During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Lester Prairie Residents Injured in 4th of July Crash in Crow Wing County

Two residents of Lester Prairie were injured on Independence Day when their vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol reports that around 1 PM Monday, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 37-year-old Jenny Efta of Lester Prairie rear-ended a pickup truck when that truck slowed for stopped traffic on westbound Highway 18 in Oak Lawn Township.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE

