Three down, three to go as the town reached a multi-year contract with another of it employee unions announced on Monday, June 27. The Belmont Police Superior Officers Association reached an agreement on a new three-year contract to be in effect from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023. The parties agree to three 2 percent base wage increases from 2020 to 2023, according to Shawna Healey, the town’s Human Resources director.

BELMONT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO