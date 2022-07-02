ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard re-posts on Instagram: Loyalty has an expiration date

 3 days ago
Clutch Points: Damian Lillard posted this to his IG story 👀 “Hard truth. Feed em with a slingshot.” pic.twitter.com/RMHHCYyJl2

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lillard camp keeps pressure on Trail Blazers, latest reports says re-signing not “sure thing.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/lil…7:25 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Free Agency, Day 2 column, at @TheAthletic

* Why Kevin Durant has his sights set on Phoenix, and why Miami’s chances seem slim

* The Damian Lillard latest and why the Gary Payton II deal mattered in Portland

* Warriors

* All things Kings

theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0…5:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I love what the Blazers have done this offseason adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II. Exactly the type of versatile defenders they need around Damian Lillard. Good fits on offense too. Grant can plug in anywhere, and Chauncey Billups can get creative with Payton. – 2:20 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Holiday Hoopsgiving field for 2022:

December 10

Clemson vs Loyola Chicago

Wake Forest vs LSU

Memphis vs Auburn

December 18

UGA vs Notre Dame – 9:59 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

On Thursday, the Blazers gave 6-3 Anfernee Simons $100 million then signed 6-3 Payton for $28 million with 6-2 Damian Lillard, 6-5 Josh Hart and 6-6 Shaedon Sharpe already on the roster.

We’re back to a bunch of guards and little size.

Or is something else on the horizon? – 3:23 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Free agent guard Gary Payton II expected to sign a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers after the Warriors offered the tax payer mid level exception, source told @andscape. GPII has a lot of respect from Blazers star Damian Lillard and a lot of ties to the Northwest. – 1:59 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II is going to be great. He’s a unique style and skill set to fit on offense. Either way, he’ll be big for Dame and Simons – 1:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Damian Lillard

Anfernee Simons

Gary Payton II

Josh Hart

Jerami Grant

The Blazers are the ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/ph19sGsY7f1:46 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdhAG_0gTKAMhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOTrX_0gTKAMhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqp88_0gTKAMhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pD2V_0gTKAMhC00

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t think the Blazers have championship upside yet, but assuming Dame is back to his typical level, they should be a very good night-to-night regular-season team. – 1:44 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Hate to see GPII go. He was so generous with his time to me all season long. Great dude. Great player too. Dame will certainly love him. – 1:41 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

me getting ready to advocate for a dame-simons-gp2-hart-grant lineup on the blazers lookahead pod with @tcbbiggs this fall pic.twitter.com/fVFkwI6GPs1:41 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBdZ5_0gTKAMhC00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Worth noting Dame and GP2’s father go WAY back. Oakland point-guard connection. – 1:40 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Trae Young

Russell Westbrook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ben Simmons

Damian Lillard

De’Aaron Fox

Jamal Murray

Kyrie Irving

Chris Paul

D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp9:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOnEk_0gTKAMhC00

Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler

Big Ten could add Oregon + Washington, with their athletic budgets. Add Stanford, need an offset…maybe Notre Dame? And blammo — you’re at 20 teams. – 8:53 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

It’s really a testament to what Damian Lillard built and became that any rumors of big-names wanting to play here could seem plausible or true. And even if they aren’t, the fans still have Dame and are still fortunate for that. – 8:12 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

USC plans to continue its annual tradition of playing Notre Dame. The storied football rivalry began in 1926 and will continue with USC in the Big Ten. A lot will obviously change with USC leaving the Pac-12 but the Trojans will still play UCLA and Notre Dame every season. – 8:00 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Definetely this was a great deal. Anfernee Simons agreed to a 4-year, $100M deal with the Blazers. It’s clear he’s going to be the franchise’s next leader in post-Lillard era. That’s big! #RipCity

sdna.gr/mpasket/980710…7:04 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Notre Dame now needs to bolt from its ACC agreement and join the Big_____ – 4:13 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

If KD gets traded to Phoenix, has he played with every HOF PG in the league now? Oh missing Dame I guess. – 4:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

As a basketball fan, I’m rooting for Kevin Durant to end up in Portland.

Damian Lillard deserves this. – 3:46 PM

While it has been widely assumed Lillard will accept the two-year extension offer worth more than $100 million that is expected to come his way, sources say the Trail Blazers still needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Damian Lillard to sign on through the 2026-27 campaign (when he’ll be 36). The deadline here isn’t until the start of the regular season, and I’m being told this is not a sure thing just yet. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022

Having landed Lillard’s one-time Team USA running mate Jerami Grant from Detroit before the NBA draft, Portland is now expected to offer the All-NBA guard a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

Damian Lillard is gearing up for a revenge season 💯 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 29, 2022

The Spun

The Spun

fadeawayworld.net

thecomeback.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

fadeawayworld.net

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A baseball manager threw 10 bats and drew the strike zone in the dirt during epic tantrum

There’s nothing like a fun video of a baseball manager melting down on an umpire and boy do we have one for you today. For this one we’re diving into the Atlantic League, which is an independent league that has a deal with MLB and is basically made up of players who have either been in MLB or have come close to it and are trying to get another shot a going to the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has planted its banner on the west coast with the upcoming additions of USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, but the college football world is waiting to find out if there will be more expansion moves made by the Big Ten. Among the schools evaluating its future in the face of seismic shifts on the tectonic plates of college football’s map is Oregon, with the support of one of the most famous alums in school history reportedly taking part in guiding the Ducks in the big decision-making.
LOS ANGELES, CA
