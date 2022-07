A dog that was wandering around the area of Harbor View Drive and Mohawk Avenue in the City of Fond du Lac yesterday morning was rescued from Lake Winnebago. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say the older yellow lab mix dog wouldn’t let anyone get near it and eventually went into the lake swimming away from shore. Sheriff’s deputies and a city police officer responded in a Sheriff’s boat and rescued the dog from the water about three-quarter’s of a mile north of the Lakeside Park Marina. The dog was taken back to shore where it was then taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s photo)

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO