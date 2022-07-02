ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7/2/22 Three Vehicle Accident In Winnebago County

By bnelson
hometownbroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 21 and O’Reilly Road in Winnebago County involving two vehicles...

hometownbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Pedestrian struck and injured by vehicle in Waupaca County

FREMONT (WLUK) -- A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Waupaca County over the weekend. It happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. on Tustin Road, in the village of Fremont. Initial crash findings indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound on Tustin Road between the...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Two injured in Dewey crash

The Dewey Fire Department is warning motorists against swerving to avoid striking an animal. EMTs and firefighters from DFD were called to County Hwy. Y shortly after 9 p.m. on July 2 after a caller reported a car versus tree collision on County Hwy. Y. A med-flight helicopter was summoned but soon canceled.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies dump truck driver killed in crash

HUBBARD, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed last week after a crash. William R. Vollmer, 67, of Iron Ridge, died last Tuesday after his dump truck tipped over. RELATED: Dump truck driver killed after crossing over railroad tracks, overturning Officials said Vollmer was driving west on County Road S when he failed...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Oshkosh Fire Department
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man injured following shooting on Fourth of July

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for those responsible after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen Monday evening. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on July 4 around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Fire causes estimated $1M in damage to Green Bay business

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damage to a Green Bay business. Crews were called to Packer City Sales in the 1100 block of N. Baird Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen on the east side of...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a fire at a business on Green Bay’s east side. Just after 5 a.m., Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were called to Packer City Sales, LLC, 1124 N Baird St. The estimated cost of damage is $1 million, according to the department.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Manitowoc County

Newton, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a single vehicle crash left one woman dead yesterday, on July 2, at 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim was a 47-year-old woman. The crash happened on I-43, north of Carstens Lake Road, within the town of Newton. Officials say an 18-year-old Illinois...
NEWTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Co. S.W.A.T responds to incident involving armed man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County S.W.A.T team was called to a Manitowoc home on Sunday after an armed man allegedly began shooting rounds on the front lawn of the home. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/5/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

A dog that was wandering around the area of Harbor View Drive and Mohawk Avenue in the City of Fond du Lac yesterday morning was rescued from Lake Winnebago. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say the older yellow lab mix dog wouldn’t let anyone get near it and eventually went into the lake swimming away from shore. Sheriff’s deputies and a city police officer responded in a Sheriff’s boat and rescued the dog from the water about three-quarter’s of a mile north of the Lakeside Park Marina. The dog was taken back to shore where it was then taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s photo)
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

MPD: Man arrested after shots fired

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Crews were called to the 1200 block of S. 17th St. for the report of a suicidal man. The call came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The Manitowoc Police Department says the man was armed with a handgun inside of his garage. While responding to the...
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fireworks on roof causes major damage to Kaukauna building

KAUKAUNA — Spent fireworks on the rubber roof of a Kaukauna building is being blamed for a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage. Fire crews were called just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a roof on fire in Eagles Court, which is off Dodge Street across from Bayorgeon Field, according to a news release from the Kaukauna Fire Department.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County SWAT situation ended with one man in custody Sunday. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Seventeenth Street for a report of a suicidal man with a handgun in his garage. Offers heard the man left the garage and...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 3 & 4, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 3 & Monday, July 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy