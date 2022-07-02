ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, WI

7/2/22 Elderly Man Missing From Berlin

By bnelson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Silver Alert has been cancelled for a Fond du Lac man reported missing from a residence in Berlin Saturday. The Berlin Fire Department led a search for 73-year-old William Lee Sunday morning. Lee was found safe and emergency...

7/5/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

A dog that was wandering around the area of Harbor View Drive and Mohawk Avenue in the City of Fond du Lac yesterday morning was rescued from Lake Winnebago. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say the older yellow lab mix dog wouldn’t let anyone get near it and eventually went into the lake swimming away from shore. Sheriff’s deputies and a city police officer responded in a Sheriff’s boat and rescued the dog from the water about three-quarter’s of a mile north of the Lakeside Park Marina. The dog was taken back to shore where it was then taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s photo)
FOND DU LAC, WI
7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI

