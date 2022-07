PRESTONSBURG, KY — Three officers and a K-9 Officer were killed by a gunman last week in Allen, Kentucky. Police departments across the nation have shown an outpouring of love and support for the fallen and their families since the tragedy occurred. All three officers will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens this week in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO