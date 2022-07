Click here to read the full article. Mango, the Barcelona-based fashion retailer, has partnered with the Fox Group to open at least 20 stores in Canada over the next 10 years. Phase one of the expansion calls for the Fox Group, an Israeli retailer that manages brand stores around the world, to open six Mango stores in Toronto in the 2022 to 2023 period.More from WWDShowcase At SearsArmani Privé Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Giorgio Armani Privé Fall 2022 The Canadian expansion targets prime shopping streets and shopping malls, as well as growing the online business. Mango already operates shops inside the Hudson’s...

RETAIL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO