ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vadnais Heights, MN

Three children, mother pulled from lake in apparent triple murder-suicide

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBfq8_0gTJiLxQ00
standard yellow caution tape Catherine McQueen/Getty Images/Stock

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — (VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn.) -- The bodies of three young children and their mother were pulled from a Minnesota lake during a two-day search in what is being investigated as a possible triple murder-suicide, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park in Vadnais Heights Friday afternoon in response to a welfare check requested on the woman and children, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The woman's car and items including the children's shoes were found at the scene, prompting responding deputies and officers to close the park and begin searching the area and water, the sheriff's office said.

The first child was pulled out of the lake around 7:30 p.m. Friday and declared dead following life-saving measures, authorities said. The second child was located around midnight and declared dead. Responders continued to look for the remaining child and woman until 3 a.m.

The search resumed at 6 a.m. Saturday. The woman was located around 10:40 a.m., and the third child about 20 minutes later, the sheriff's office said. Both were declared dead.

All three children -- two boys and a girl -- are believed to be under the age of 6. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the names of the four found and their manner and cause of death at a later date.

"There is nothing more tragic than the loss of children," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told reporters Friday, saying that the responders would be searching "long into the night."

Distraught family and friends had gathered outside the police perimeter while the search was underway Friday, ABC affiliate KSTP in Saint Paul, Minnesota, reported.

The welfare check at the lake is believed to be connected to another death investigation in a nearby city in Ramsey County, the sheriff's office said. On Friday morning, Maplewood police officers and firefighters responding to the report of a possible suicide in a residential area found a man dead at the scene.

After responding to that report, authorities then began searching for the mother and three children, ultimately tracking the mother's cellphone to the lake, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin told reporters during a briefing Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to the families involved here and their friends," Martin said. "Our goal was to find the children and the mother and to return them to their families, and we're glad that we were able to do that."

No further information was released on the connection between the two death investigations.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Causes of death, names announced in Lake Vadnais murder-suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KROC News

Twin Cities Woman Drowned Her 3 Children and Herself

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims. Searchers recovered...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Vadnais Heights, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
KRMG

Fourth of July shooting at Minneapolis park leaves 7 injured

MINNEAPOLIS — At least seven people were hurt when gunfire erupted during an informal Fourth of July celebration at a Minneapolis park, authorities said. According to KSTP-TV and WCCO-TV, the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, where a group had gathered to celebrate Independence Day. No formal holiday events had been scheduled at the park, KSTP reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Officials: 7 people injured in shooting at Boom Island Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven people are in the hospital, some of them critically injured, after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night. Officials initially said there were eight victims, however, the Minneapolis Park Police provided an update on Tuesday saying they believe one of the victims was injured in a separate incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Runner Witnesses Gun Shot Into Air in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCCO News Talk 830

WATCH: Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis as revelers shoot fireworks from cars

During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

VIDEO: People Launch Fireworks From Their Cars At Passerby In Minneapolis

In a video, cars can be seen racing down South 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. The individuals in the cars launch fireworks out of their windows, dangerously close to multiple passerby and buildings along the road. The person recording the video, perched on a balcony overlooking the street, can be heard saying "they're shooting the people," as sparks fly from the car windows. As the car turns the corner at the end of the street, the individual recording asks if the people below are OK. Immediately after, a large boom erupts from the other end of the street as another vehicle launches fireworks from their car, sending sparks into the air.
CBS Minnesota

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy