AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Highs today will climb into the 90s and low 100s this afternoon but a weak surface trough will help induce a few pulse type T-Storms. The best favored area for your Tuesday storm chances will be in the SW Texas Panhandle. Storms will not be severe but will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO